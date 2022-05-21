El Pollo Loco opens in Chino
El Pollo Loco opened this week at 6981 Schaefer Ave., in the Stater Bros. market center at Euclid Avenue in Chino. The fire-grilled chicken restaurant is opened by Carmen and Andrea Huerta, a mother and daughter partnership who also own El Pollo Loco restaurants in Chino Hills, Lakewood and Fullerton.
The chain has 481 restaurants in six states and more than half are owned by franchisees.
Raising Cane’s to open Tuesday
Raising Cane’s restaurant will open its first restaurant in the Chino Valley on Tuesday, May 24 at 3919 Grand Ave., in the Chino Spectrum Marketplace. It is the 68th Raising Cane’s restaurant in California.
The restaurant will host a “Lucky 20” drawing, giving 20 customers ages 13 and older free food for one year. Entries will be accepted between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. The winner will be announced at 8 a.m.
Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings Wednesdays in May and June from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found at chinovalleycham ber.com.
Registration for the in-person and online meetings can also be found on the website.
•May 25: Speakers David Harrison, Marijane Chuang, Craig Sunada, Deanna Margaritha and Sandy Graham will discuss Best Advice for Networking and Partnerships.
•June 29: A panel will speak on Best Legal Advice for Your Business.
‘Taste’ set for May 26
Food samples from more than 20 Chino Valley restaurants will be served at the Taste of the Chino Valley from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Ticket sales will support the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Send business news by news@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
