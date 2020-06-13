The Chino Valley school board will hold a virtual study session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 to discuss reopening school campuses.
The meeting will be streamed live on youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB 4PTb_uskobmwBF8pw.
The public may submit comments between noon and 2 p.m. the day of the meeting by emailing board secretary@chino.k12.ca.us.
The Chino Valley school board will meet virtually at 6 p.m., Thursday June 18 for its regular meeting which will include the 2020-21 budget.
The public may submit comments for this meeting between noon and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 by email to boardsecretary@chino.k12.ca.us.
The board held a June 2 study session on the budget with a presentation by associate superintendent of business services Sandra Chen.
A video recording is on the school board meeting page at chino.k12.ca.us.
The 2020-21 budget document is posted on chino.k12.ca.us.
Under the department heading tab, search for business services and then fiscal services.
