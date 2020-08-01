New principals and assistant principals
Chino Valley school board approved several administrative changes for the 2020-21 school year.
The first day of classes for schools on the traditional calendar is Monday, Aug. 10.
All district schools, except for year-round Cal Aero K-8 Preserve Academy, are on the traditional calendar.
All schools will start off the school year on a distance-learning model.
Supt. Norm Enfield will reevaluate the situation in the weeks after the new school year begins to determine if school campuses can open safely.
Elementary schools
Denise Sunderland, former principal of Glenmeade Elementary, replaces retired principal Karen Miner at Cal Aero K-8 Preserve Academy.
David Ries has been named assistant principal of the school.
Adrienne Chase is principal of Glenmeade Elementary located in Chino Hills.
Effective July 1, Laurie Warner is principal of Butterfield Ranch Elementary.
In February, Mrs. Warner had been assigned as interim principal of the Chino Hills school to replace Al Bennett.
Mr. Bennett was recently assigned to work at the school district as coordinator of child welfare and attendance.
Corinna Hathuc is the new principal of Country Springs Elementary replacing Tom Mackessy, who has retired from the school district.
Barbara Bearden, principal of Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills, will replace Mr. Mackessy as the president of the district’s administrative group called CHAMP.
Junior High and High School
Debra Fisher-Hinshaw, former assistant principal of Ramona Junior High in Chino, is now assistant principal of Chino High.
Michelle Chiotti, former activities director of Chino Hills High, was promoted to assistant principal there.
Joseph Gonzalez is a new assistant principal of Don Lugo High in Chino.
District positions
Vance Stearns, former bus dispatcher and scheduler with the school district, was promoted to director of the transportation department.
Facilities agreement approved
A final facilities agreement was approved between the school district and Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts-Chino Valley charter school. The board voted 4-1, with Irene Hernandez-Blair opposed.
