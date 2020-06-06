The Chino Valley school district is distributing free lunch bags for children from 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays through June 30 at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. and Chino High, 5472 Park Place. Drivers can enter at the student parking lots.
Paige Tran, a fourth grade teacher at Anna Borba Fundamental School and Ileana Juarez, teaching third grade at Edwin Rhodes Elementary, received donations of $326 to purchase school supplies through Do norsChoose.com, an online charity used by teachers to fund their classroom projects, with matched funds from Sonic Drive-In. The national fast-food chain contributed to several projects last month for Teacher Appreciation Day.
The Chino Valley school district’s health center will hold a drive-up vaccination clinic by appointment only for children up to age 18 without health insurance and those enrolled in government subsidized health plans such as IEHP, Medi-Cal or Molina. Clinics will be held 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays, June 11 and June 25, in the health center parking area at the corner of Monte Vista Avenue and B Street, on the Chino Valley Adult School campus, 12970 Third St., Chino. For appointments, call 628-1201, ext. 8935 or cvusdhealth center.gmail.com.
