Community members Adrienne Price and Michael Leeming were appointed last month by the school board to serve on the Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee. The committee monitors spending for the school district’s $750 million school construction and modernization bond.
The two at-large positions had been held by former committee members Don Bridge, who was elected to the Chino Valley school board, and William Kolbow, who moved from the area.
Ms. Price works as director of grants at Mt. San Antonio College and Mr. Leeming is employed as an engineer.
Both have children attending schools within the district.
***
The school district is seeking applications from community members who wish to serve on the Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee starting July 1 for a one-year term. Applicants must reside within the boundaries of the school district. For applications: chino.k12.ca.us. Information:(909) 628-1202, ext. 1200
***
Allegiance STEAM Academy K-8 Charter School will hold a lottery today (March 13) for 90 total open seats in all grade levels starting in the 2021-22 school year. Total enrollment is set to increase at the Chino school from 810 to 900 students next school year.
***
The Chino Hills High Academic Decathlon team placed fifth out of 36 teams representing 21 high schools in San Bernardino County. This year’s virtual competition was on the topic of The Cold War and as in prior years, all subject areas were included. Etiwanda High School took first place in the county competition and will compete in the state championship to be held later this month.
***
Sixth-grade student Jason Ramos Jimenez of Anna Borba Elementary was named an AVID Standout Student for the Riverside, Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino area. The Advancement Via Individual Determination program known as AVID, is designed to help students prepare for colleges and universities. Jason’s teacher, Shannon Sliemers, nominated him for showing perseverance during distance learning and applying AVID strategies.
***
The Chino Valley school board named several new assistant principals at the March 4 school board meeting.
Jung Choi, a math teacher and instructional coach since 2017 at Chino Hills High, has been assigned to assistant principal of Cal Aero K-8 Preserve Academy.
Stephen DeFrancis, the new assistant principal of Woodcrest Junior High, has been employed since 2018 in the school district as a special education program specialist. Previously, he worked for the Rowland Unified School District as a behavioral and academic instructional specialist.
Stephenette Graham is assistant principal of Litel Elementary. She worked as a teacher at Cal Aero K-8 Preserve Academy since 2017 and before that she taught for five years at the former Oxford Preparatory Academy Charter School campus in Chino.
Teressa Moore and Denise Gonzales were both named assistant principals of Magnolia Junior High. Ms. Moore has been employed since 2011 with the school district as a teacher in the virtual academy program through the Alternative Education Center. She is also employed since 2007 at Gertz Ressier College Ready Academy as a high school instructor.
Ms. Gonzalez has been employed with the school district since July 2002 as a special education instructional aide and in 2004 became a special education teacher, working at multiple sites throughout the district. Her most recent assignment was at Don Lugo High.
***
The school district reported several projects as complete in the March 4 board agenda. They include a new parking lot at the Chino Valley Adult School costing $352,300, storm drain cleaning at Ayala High costing $24,000, and a $21,175 project to install fire sprinkler at Doris Dickson Elementary.
