HOPE helps all families
The HOPE Family Resource Center helps families within the Chino Valley school district regardless of household income, age and legal status.
Services include helping those with children ages infant through high school with Medi-Cal and Cal Fresh applications, food and clothing, hygiene items, childcare information and referrals, counseling, parent education, preschool referrals and other support services.
The community may donate food, clothing and other necessities to the program.
Information: 628-1201, ext. 8960.
Breakfast/lunch at select school sites
Meal cards are required to receive lunch and breakfast meals though the Chino Valley school district’s nutrition center.
Meal distributions are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anna Borba, Levi Dickey, E.J. Marshall, Edwin Rhodes and Walnut elementary schools, Cal Aero K-8 Preserve Academy, Chino High and Don Lugo High, all in Chino; Canyon Hills and Townsend junior high schools in Chino Hills and Woodcrest Junior High in Ontario.
Students do not need to be present when parents pick up meals.
Meal cards are ordered from the district website, chino.k12.ca.us, with prices based on meal eligibility.
Breakfast and lunch combined cost is $3.75 per meal.
Families must apply and qualify to receive free and reduced price meals.
Reduced price meals cost 65 cents for breakfast and lunch combined.
Information: 628-1201, ext. 1500.
Zoom support for exhausted parents
The Chino Valley school district’s Family Engagement Center offers a virtual support group for parents who are overwhelmed and exhausted.
Weekly Zoom meetings called the “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Spanish language meetings are 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. Strategies and techniques will be shared to help parents reduce stress, establish healthy habits and live more simply so they can better support their students and families to be successful.
Space is limited.
Register with name and phone number to Alisa_Kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 8921 or Ibis_Cordero@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 5601.
Technical help for distance learners
Chino Valley school district parents and students can receive technical support for distance learning issues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through the Community Support Hotline, 628-1202, ext. 1080 or communitysup port@chino.k12.ca.us.
Staff from the district’s technology department will assist with user names and passwords, accessing online tools, submitting assignments, district-provided hot spots and Chromebooks and technical issues.
Measure G meeting
The Measure G Citizen’s Oversight Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 in the Chino Valley school district board conference room, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
A meeting agenda and zoom link was expected to be posted Friday on the school district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
The committee will review a construction update, summary report of revenue and expenses, and minutes from its Feb. 5 meeting.
Leased portable classrooms
The school board on Aug. 20 approved a lease agreement for three 24-foot by 40-foot portable classrooms at Rhodes Elementary in Chino through Aug. 31, 2024.
The contract was increased to $60,000 from $12,000 originally approved in August 2019.
The board also approved extending by one year a $8,616 lease agreement for a 24-foot by 40-foot portable classroom at Chino High.
The original agreement approved in June 2014 has been extended through July 8, 2021. Payments were approved to Elite Modular Leasing and Sales for interim housing costing $117,600 at Canyon Hills Junior High and $231,000 at Townsend Junior High. Portable classrooms are paid for through Measure G accounts.
Microsoft Showcase School
Woodcrest Junior High in Ontario was designated a Microsoft Showcase School for the third year in a row and is one of five school sites in California to receive the distinction.
All teachers and administrators at Woodcrest are certified Microsoft Innovative Educators, meaning they are trained to use Microsoft tools in the classroom and on the fundamentals of applying technology in education.
