The following retirements are included in the Dec. 17 school board agenda:
Sharyn MacCharles, assistant principal at Levi Dickey and Litel elementary schools, will retire Jan. 1 with 30 years of service.
Dianna Lara, teacher at Eagle Canyon Elementary, will retire Jan 1 with 36 years of service.
Alison Hurt, science teacher at Buena Vista Continuation High School, retired Oct. 29 after 31 years of service.
Linda Zeigler, home economics teacher at Chino Hills High, will retire Feb. 1 with 38 years of service.
Wendy Coda, district administrative secretary, will retire Dec. 31 with 35 years of service.
Stephanie Gibson, secretary to the superintendent, will retire Dec. 31 with 23 years of service.
Special education teacher Jeanette Haring retired Dec. 7 from Cortez Elementary after 32 years of service.
Steven Lara in maintenance will retire Dec. 31 with 20 years of service.
Doris See, administrative secretary will retire Dec. 31 with 31 years of service.
Richard Bigham will retire from the technology department July 1, 2021 with 23 years of service.
Assistant principal of Magnolia Junior High Rachel Pittman is resigning effective Jan. 4, 2021.
***
The school board approved the following contracts on Dec. 17:
•The Inland Empire United Way will provide weekend food this school year through June 30 to students identified by the district. The health services department received $914,179 in grants to support seven after school education and safety programs.
•Josten’s Inc. will provide yearbook services for Canyon Junior High for $21,000.
•NextGen Construction received a contract for $281,000 for playground equipment at Dickson Elementary and fitness equipment at Marshall Elementary.
•A contract of $702,600 was awarded to Premier Paving Inc. to replace asphalt at Don Lugo High and the Alternative Education Center. It calls for removal and replacement of fencing and curbs at the Education Center.
