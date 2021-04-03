The Chino Valley school board will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 15 at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Meetings are remote and can be viewed on the Chino Valley Unified School District’s YouTube channel.
***
Allegiance STEAM Academy K-8 Charter School filled 90 openings for next school year at a lottery held last month for 400 applicants. The Chino school’s enrollment will increase from 810 to 900 students in the 2021-22 school year.
***
The Chino Hills High Academic Decathlon team took fifth place out of 36 teams representing 21 high schools in San Bernardino County in a virtual competition last month. Etiwanda High won the decathlon to advance to state championships.
***
Levi Dickey Elementary sixth-grade student Carmen Limon Higuera was named a Standout Student by the RIMS AVID Program. AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a college readiness program.
The RIMS award is for students from Riverside, Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino counties. Teachers at the Chino elementary school nominated Carmen for achieving her goals during distance learning and for reaching out to her peers to assist them with their academics and progress.
***
Chino Valley school district seniors are invited to apply through noon on April 29 for one of four scholarships to continue their education at a college, university, or trade school. Funds for three scholarships are through the 12th annual “Hit the Greens for Scholarships” sponsored by School Portraits by Adams Photography, Inc. of Chino.
Scholarships are:
•Spirit of Chino Valley Unified School District, for students who have volunteered at school or in the community, participated in school activities that promote good citizenship, and have outstanding attendance.
•President’s Award, for students in need of financial assistance to continue their educations.
•Superintendent’s Award, for students earning an overall grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
The fourth scholarship is through BAPS Charities Educational Fund. The BAPS Charities Educational Fund award is for students who have shown commitment and success in community service. A link to the applications is on the district website homepage, chino.k12.ca.us.
Information: andrea_john ston@chino.k12.ca.us.
***
The California state department of education recently approved a new high school curriculum on Ethic Studies, but local districts are not mandated to use the material.
A news release from the state education department says districts may use the material for background, ideas, and examples to begin local discussions on expanding ethnic studies offerings.
