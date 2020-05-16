The Chino Valley school board will meet online at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Residents may participate by visiting youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB4PTb_us kobmwBF8pw.
A link to the meeting will be on the agenda that will be available Monday, May 18 on the district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
High school seniors entering military service after graduation will be honored.
Members of the community may email comments on agenda items to be read into the record between 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Include the agenda item and number with comments to boardsecretary@chino.k12.ca.us. Name and contact information are voluntary.
The following projects were approved as complete by the Chino Valley school board at its May 7 meeting.
Tree work and vegetation management at Rolling Ridge Elementary and Chino Hills High, at a cost of $43,341, work done by Mission Landscape Company, Inc.
Pool equipment repair at Don Lugo, Chino, Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, costing $19,680, work done by Horizon Mechanical Contractors of California.
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning system coil cleaning at Ayala, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high schools, work completed by Leading Edge Air Conditioning, costing $23,000.
Concrete and fence renovation at Cortez Elementary, costing $23,800, project completed by Nextgen Construction.
Replacement of a commercial duty rolling steel door at Chino Hills High, costing $20,779, work done by Vortex Industries Inc.
Total cost for all projects is $130,600, with $109,821 coming from the district’s general fund and $20,779 from deferred maintenance.
Premier Paving Inc. completed its $168,695 contract on time and with no change orders for asphalt repair work done at Chino High feeder schools.
The Chino Valley school board on May 7 approved more than $2 million in Measure G contracts to three vendors for work on portable buidlings at Canyon Hills and Townsend junior high schools in Chino Hills.
The low bid contracts include $955,070 to Bogh Construction for demolition, site cleaning, grading, landscaping, striping, and fencing and $300,100 to Bogh Engineering Inc. for demolition, drywall, ceiling, roofing, flooring, painting, signage and cleaning. FEC Electric was also awarded a $826,071 contract for electrical, low voltage, data, fire alarm, security and communications.
Hamel Contracting Inc. was awarded a $2.9 million contract for kitchen remodeling at Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools in Chino. Assistant Superintendent of Facilities Greg Stachura said the payment on this project will be from the district’s Capital Facilities Fund 25, which is not a Measure G school construction and modernization bond. The contract includes mechanical, plumbing, flooring, new walk-in freezers and coolers and wall finishes.
The Chino Valley school board also approved a low bid contract to Oak Hills Concrete for $377,541 at Howard Cattle Elementary and Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools in Chino. The Measure G-funded work includes demolishing, prepping, pouring, and finishing concrete curbs and slabs.
