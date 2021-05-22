Free COVID shots at high schools
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Chino Valley school district, is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to community members ages 12 and older at vaccination clinics at Chino Hills, Ayala, Chino and Don Lugo high schools.
Clinics will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.
Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Rd., on Tuesday, June 1 for the first dose and Tuesday, June 22 for the second dose.
Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, on Wednesday, June 2 for the first dose and Wednesday, June 23 for second dose.
Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, on Thursday, June 3 for the first dose and Thursday, June 24 for the second dose.
Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino, on Friday, June 4 for the first dose and Friday, June 25 for the second dose.
Proposed budget 2021-22
The school board will discuss the school district’s 2021-22 proposed budget at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 3 in the board room, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. The proposed budget will be available for public viewing from Monday, May 31 to Thursday, June 3 inside the school board lobby area during business hours. School board meetings as of May 20 are open to public attendance.
Meetings can also be viewed on YouTube, search Chino Valley Unified School District.
New Biomedical Sciences Academy
The school district will launch a new Biomedical Science and Technology Academy for incoming ninth grade students, starting in August 2022 at the new Chino High campus. Concentrations in artificial intelligence and cyber security will be offered.
Priority registration will be given to Chino High students. Second priority will be for Chino Valley district students, and third priority is for students from outside the Chino Valley school district.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us/BSTAcademy.
Scholarships awarded
The school board awarded 20 high school seniors with $1,000 college scholarships from proceeds raised at the 12th annual Julie Gobin Memorial Hit the Greens for Scholarships. The March 22 event, sponsored by Adams Photography, raised $27,075 in scholarships for Chino Valley district students.
Qualifications include an overall grade point average of 3.8 or higher, need for financial assistance, outstanding attendance record, and participation in school activities that promote good citizenship.
Scholarship winners are: Ayala High students Andrea Caliz, David Khella, Ye Rhyu, Emily Darrington and Riley Shuler; Chino High’s Julian Ulloa, Francisco Juarez-Martinez, Perla Mozqueda Suarez, Lindsay Cooper and Bailey Kuo; Chino Hills High’s Ikenna Aniemeka, Vanessa Wu, Nadia El Qutami, Maya Kassem, Chloe Laurin and Sydney Boiselle; and Don Lugo’s Rosa Arroyo-Gomez, Sydney Acosta, Jade Anastasi and Mia Reynoso.
A $5,000 donation to the school district last year from the BAPS Charities Educational Fund provided three scholarships of $400 each to Kenneth Nguyen of Ayala High, Madelyne Duran of Chino High, and Hetvi Patel of Chino Hills High, in recognition of their community volunteerism.
Teachers retiring
The following teachers are retiring this year: Mari Shintaku from Cattle Elementary, 34 years; Karen Cradduck from Eagle Canyon, 32 years; Cynthia Worthington from Liberty Elementary, 29 years; Alexandria Matta from Oak Ridge Elementary, 30 years; Judith Hernandez from Briggs K-8 elementary, 24 years; Jeffery Wiley from Canyon Hills Junior High, 33 years; Terry Beach from Townsend Junior High, 23 years; Mary Drumonde from Ayala High, 7 years; Shery Hall from Chino High, 18 years; Elizabeth DeGroot from Liberty Elementary, 35 years; Carol Beener from Canyon Hills Junior High, 34 years; Michelle Klinkert from Magnolia Junior High, 16 years; and Eugene Smith from Woodcrest Junior High, 19 years.
Classified employees retiring
The following employees are retiring from the school district: Alexandra Garcia-Casas, school secretary from Cortez Elementary, 23 years; Patricia Waldt, custodian from Magnolia Junior High; 22 years; Edwin Perry, security, 20 years; JoAnn Mischlich, bus driver, 22 years; Sandy Biedermann, special education from Rolling Ridge Elementary, 7 years; Josephine Reynolds, health technician from Canyon Hills Junior High; 18 years; Lucia Castillo, nutrition services from Ayala High, 26 years; Stacy Gorgone special education from Boys Republic; 14 years; Nancy Wiebelt, security, 19 years.
Sycamore Academy Charter
Sycamore Academy of Arts and Sciences charter school agreed to pay the Chino Valley school district $245,027 in monthly installments as reimbursement for unused space at the Alternative Education Center campus on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
Sycamore was charged for underreporting the number of students enrolled at the school in its lease agreement.
