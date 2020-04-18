Public can attend board meetings
The Chino Valley school district’s board meetings will continue to be held in the school district board room at 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month, according to district officials.
All school board meetings – other than closed sessions in which legal and student and employee confidential issues are discussed – are video recorded and available for viewing from the district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
During the governor’s “Stay at Home” order, the district has asked the community to email any comments they have regarding meeting agenda items to: boardsecre tary@chino.k12.ca.us.
The emails will be accepted between 1 and 3 p.m. on the day of the school board meeting.
The public is asked to include the agenda item with their comment, which will be shared at the school board meeting. A contact name and contact information is voluntary.
No other place for expelled students
The Chino Valley school board on Thursday voted to approve a resolution stating there is no acceptable alternative location for the school district’s Chino Valley Learning Academy (CVLA), a community day school serving expelled students of the district.
Thursday’s action followed a waiver request sent in December by the Chino Valley school district to the State Board of Education to allow the CVLA program to be commingled with other educational programs on the school district’s Alternative Education Center campus, 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills.
The State Board of Education in March notified the school district that its waiver request would be approved pending an affirmative vote by two thirds of the school board, stating the district has no satisfactory alternative facilities available for the CVLA community day school, which serves students in grades 7 through 12.
The community day school operates on the same campus as the district’s Alternative Education Center, from which the district operates its virtual and independent school programs.
On the opposite side of the campus, the district leases classrooms to Sycamore Academy TK-8 charter school and to Spectrum Center, a non-public school for special needs students in grades junior high to high school.
The district opened the Alternative Education Center after it closed Los Serranos Elementary in 2009.
The state first addressed the issue of the commingling of programs on the campus with the district last fall, following the lease of the property to Sycamore Academy charter school, which opened to students then.
Legal fees approved
The school board on April 16 approved monthly invoices for legal services to three different law firms totaling $41,825. Year-to-date, the district has paid a total of $632,196 to the firms Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Rudd and Romo, Margaret A. Chidester and Associates and The Tao Firm.
The following contracts were also approved on April 16 by the school board:
Gray Step Software Inc. was awarded a $9,772 contract for accounting software with a three-year term beginning July 1.
Practice Fusion, Inc. received a $2,376 contract for May 1 through June 30 to provide an electronic health records system for the Health Services Department.
Classlink was awarded a $61,595 contract from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 for annual license renewals for service and maintenance of access to Google Apps for Education.
Sidepath will provide annual license renewal for service of VMware software through June 30, 2021 at a cost of $29,029.
The district’s technology department will receive service and maintenance support through the company Tools4ever. The $11,650 one-year contract starts July 1.
Through a $17,000 contract with Technologies, Inc., the school district’s access and equity department will receive a documentation compliance tool for Title I monitoring, through June 30, 2021.
