Students in California can now earn a “State Seal of Civic Engagement” that can be placed on their transcripts, diploma, or certificate, for active citizenship.
The State Board of Education recently approved criteria where students can receive the seal if they demonstrate excellence in civic learning, participate in civics-related projects, contribute to their community, and show an understanding of the U.S. Constitution, the California Constitution and the American democratic system.
History and social science teachers in California worked with the state’s education department on the requirements.
Information: cde.ca.gov/pd/ca/hs/civicengprojects.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.