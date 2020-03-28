New kindergarten curriculum okayed
The Chino Valley school board on March 19 approved spending $98,957 through its Local Control Accountability Plan, known as LCAP, to purchase new preschool and transitional kindergarten materials.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Big Day Pre-K Curriculum, 2015 replaces McGraw Hill, Little Treasures, 2012.
The program was presented to all preschool and transitional kindergarten teachers and has been piloted in classrooms. Professional development for teachers is included and the Associated Chino Teachers union was consulted.
A public viewing period will be held prior to the adoption of the new materials, which meet Common Core state standards for kindergarten.
Medi-Cal services added to list
A Chino Valley board policy concerning school health services has been updated to add specialized services for students with disabilities, and to include vision and audiology services, in the list of student services for which the state provides reimbursement through Medi-Cal.
The health services will be provided under supervision of a licensed healthcare professional who is either employed or contracted by the district. The district may also partner with a community health center for the services.
The policy states, “the district shall serve as a Medi-Cal provider to the extent feasible, comply with all related legal requirements, and seek reimbursement of costs to the extent allowed by law.”
Culinary hood to be replaced at Lugo
After receiving only one contractor bid, the Chino Valley school board on March 19 authorized the district to rebid for a job to replace a culinary hood in a classroom at Don Lugo High in Chino. Braughton Construction Inc. provided the sole bid of $234,799, which was rejected.
Cost increases for roofing projects
A change order in the amount of $7,395 was approved by the Chino Valley school board on March 19 for roofing projects at Cortez Elementary, Rhodes Elementary and Don Lugo High, all in Chino.
The contractor, Bligh Pacific, had bid $882,120 and the revised contract is for $889,515.
Theatre equipment going digital
The Chino Valley school board on March 19 approved a $167,700 low bid contract to Ireland Sound Systems, Inc. to upgrade audio and lighting equipment in the Chino Hills High theater from analog to digital.
Japanese, writing courses approved
The Chino Valley school board on March 19 approved a Japanese 3 Honors course and added an 11th grade California State University Expository Reading and Writing class for the high schools.
Planter, gate contractor approved
Of six contractor bids received for a job to remove concrete planters and install a new gate at Cal Aero Preserve Academy in the Preserve area of south Chino, the Chino Valley school board has approved Next Gen Construction on a low bid of $50,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.