Local Chino Chapter 102 of the California School Employees Association held a public hearing at the Feb. 4 school board meeting for its initial bargaining proposal to the Chino Valley school district for a reopener collective bargaining agreement.
The present agreement expires June 30.
The classified employees union wants to update language in its contract with the district concerning additional hours worked by part time members, the process of vacation approvals and the practice of carrying over vacation days.
An on-salary schedule increase and additional funds for health and welfare benefits are also being proposed.
Ofelia Verdugo was appointed principal of Marshall Elementary in Chino after serving in the same position at Magnolia Junior High, also in Chino.
Ms. Verdugo has held a variety of positions in the Chino Valley school district including teacher, special education program specialist, and child welfare and attendance coordinator.
David Ries was promoted from vice principal to principal of Oak Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills.
Both appointments were effective Jan. 22.
The school board in closed session on Jan. 21 approved a settlement agreement with ACC Contractors Inc. in the amount of $36,314 for a Measure G project to upgrade science labs at Ramona and at Magnolia junior high schools in Chino.
Associate superintendent of facilities Greg Stachura said the district had been on the verge of litigation with the contractor due to the project not being finished on time and change orders totaling over $250,000 which were disputed by the district.
Mr. Stachura said the change orders were negotiated down to the amount in the settlement agreement.
A district wide tree-trimming contract with Mission Landscape Companies costing $21,667 is reported as complete.
A marquee at Wickman Elementary was replaced by Encore Image, Inc. for the contracted price of $21,622.
The school board on Feb. 4 authorized a 3-year lease extension of two relocatable modular classroom buildings at Rhodes Elementary in Chino.
A previous contract with Elite Modular, Inc. was increased from $79,800 to $132,000.
A high school leadership curriculum called Character Strong was purchased by the district at a cost of $2,997 through local funding.
Jenny Lynn Ponzuric of Ponzuric Learning Solutions will provide a Zoom conference to psychologists for assessment practices for autism, intellectual disabilities and emotional disturbance.
The contract amount is $1,000.
A one-year contract with Transfinder was approved for $7,850 to provide a student transportation management system.
Parents and students in the Chino Valley school district have until Feb. 26 to complete the district’s K-12 school climate survey to give feedback on academic and student support, school leadership, safety and behavior, family involvement, and other topics.
The survey is available on chino.k12.ca.us.
