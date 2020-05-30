Budget workshop planned
The fiscal year 2020-21 proposed budget for the Chino Valley school district will be available for public viewing Monday, June 1 through Thursday, June 4 on the district website, chino.k12.ca.us under business services.
The school board will hold a study session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
A public hearing will be held at the June 4 board meeting at 6 p.m. and livestreamed on YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC WKinB4PTb_uskobmwB F8pw.
The public may email comments on agenda items between noon and 2 p.m. June 4 to boardsecretary@chino.k12.ca.us.
Include agenda item number with a 350 word or less statement for inclusion in the meeting notes.
Meeting on school reopening
The Chino Valley school board will review options for reopening schools during a board study session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
CVUSD summer school schedule
Summer school for pre-selected elementary and junior high students in the Chino Valley school district will be held via distance learning from June 3 through June 30.
Remedial summer school for pre-selected high school students will be held online in two sessions: June 8 through June 23 and June 25 to July 10.
Summer school registration is closed within the Chino Valley school district, but several high school courses are offered online through Chaffey College and Cal State University San Bernardino for a fee of $250 to $325 per class per semester. Information and registration links, chino.k12.ca.us.
Charter school agreement okayed
The school board voted on May 21 to approve a facilities agreement for a one-year term with Allegiance STEAM Academy K-8 Charter School, 5862 C St., in Chino.
The district will charge utility fees and receive a supervisorial oversight fee of three percent of school revenue per year.
In February 2020, the school board had approved a five-year renewal petition for the school that will allow for up to 810 students in the 2020-21 school year, 900 students in the 2022-23 school year and 960 students each year to follow through June 30, 2025.
Denise Sunderland, principal of Glenmeade Elementary in Chino Hills for the last five years, will replace Karen Miner as principal of Cal Aero K-8 Preserve Academy in Chino when Mrs. Miner retires at the end of June.
Mrs. Sunderland started her career in the Chino Valley school district in 2013 as principal at Walnut Avenue Elementary in Chino.
She grew up in Chino and had worked for 18 years as a teacher and administrator for the Fontana Unified School District.
As of press time, the school district had not announced a replacement for Mrs. Sunderland at Glenmeade.
