The Chino Valley school board proclaims Feb. 1-5 National School Counseling Week
The Chino Valley school board on Jan. 21 issued a proclamation for National School Counseling Week Feb. 1-5 that highlights the role of school counselors in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
High school counselors are currently working remotely with students through email, chat and video calls, since schools closed last March.
Chino Human Services Department, in a partnership program with the school district, provides free to low-cost counseling to students in person at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, at 13201 Central Ave., and by phone.
The city also partners with the school district in prevention education, intervention programs, and referral services. For information visit cityofchino.org/counseling or call 334-3259.
The school district has a Wellness Assistance Line, staffed by behavioral counselors, to help students and their families with assistance, referrals, and resources relating to social, emotional, and the overall well-being of students. The phone line is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays except school holidays at 703-6130. The line does not provide therapeutic support. For an immediate crisis, call 911.
County Medal of Honor Nominations
The nomination period is open through Feb. 19 for the annual San Bernardino County Education Medal of Honor recognizing individuals or organizations who have made an impact or lasting contribution to public education in their community.
Nominations are sought for six categories: community volunteer, service group, small business or franchise, corporation or government agency, education professional and student alumni.
Nomination forms are available for download at sbcss.k12.ca.us.
Information, sbcss.k12.ca.us or 386-2413
Nurturing Parenting Classes
The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center, in collaboration with First 5 San Bernardino, offers free virtual Nurturing Parenting classes for families with young children.
Information: 628-1201 ext. 8960 or on the school district homepage, chino.k12.ca.us.
Kindergarten registration dates
Kindergarten registration dates for the 2021-22 school year are as follows: Anna Borba Elementary on Feb. 9, Cal Aero Preserve Academy on Jan. 28, Cortez Elementary on Jan. 23, Dickson Elementary on Jan. 25, Eagle Canyon Elementary on Jan. 27, E.J. Marshall Elementary on Jan. 25 and Newman Elementary on Jan. 25. Other schools have already begun registration.
The school district lists dates for each elementary school site on its website, chino.k12.ca.us/Page/23317.
Chino High debate team
The Chino High debate team placed 7th out of 16 schools in their first debate which was put on by the Claremont Colleges High School Public Debate Program.
The Chino High team of three includes freshmen Elena Rossen and Lillian Todd and sophomore Daniel Mora. Daniel also received a 4th place novice award given to first year competitors.
The competition included four rounds with two rounds on researched topics. The topics were “Should we divest in fossil fuels?” and “Do lobbyists do more good than harm?” There were also two impromptu debates where the teams had 30 minutes to prepare. Team coach Scott Rossen is a teacher at Rhodes Elementary School.
ACSA awards in 2020
The Association of California School Administrators in San Bernardino County Region 12 awarded Dr. Kim Cabrera, principal of Don Lugo High as secondary principal of the year and Trevor Carenzo, assistant principal of Wickman Elementary, as co-administrator of the year for 2020.
The virtual event is available for viewing from re gions.acsa.org/12/.
Personnel changes
Ashley Barnett was hired as principal of Woodcrest Junior High in Ontario effective Jan. 6.
The school board on Dec. 17 approved her position to replace former principal Don Jones who has retired from the school district.
Diana Escalante, principal of Marshall Elementary since 2017, has resigned from the school district effective Jan. 1.
Oakridge Elementary Principal Christine Hinkle also recently resigned her position of seven years at the Chino Hills school.
Resignations were effective last month for Chino High teacher Jonathan Davis and for Debra Martinez, a lead nurse in the school district.
Ayala High counselor Martha O’Keefe will retire on Feb. 1 after 32 years in the school district.
Water district granted easement at Briggs Elementary The school board on Jan. 21 granted an easement to the Monte Vista Water District for the Lyle Briggs K-8 school site in Chino for water facility purposes.
The easement will convey the onsite water facilities, and specifically the fire service line for the entire campus, to the water district.
Summer school schedule
The school board on Jan. 21 approved the district’s Summer Instruction and Special Education Extended School Year programs.
High school and continuation high school students, with seniors given priority registration, will attend from 7:30 to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Friday from June 7 through July 22 and from June 24 through July 12.
Special education classes for elementary and junior high are June 3 through June 30.
Elementary hours are 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and junior high hours are from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for period one and from 9:45 through 11:45 a.m. for period two.
High school special education is from June 7 through July 12 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for period one and from 9:45 through 11:45 a.m. for period two.
Articulation for ROP classes
Through an articulation agreement approved Jan. 21, Chino Valley district students taking certain high school courses through the Regional Occupation Program (ROP) may qualify to receive college units with Mt. San Antonio College.
The school board on Jan. 21 approved the agreement which allows four college units to be given for each of the following courses: American Sign Language 1, 2, 3 and 4 which are offered at Ayala and Don Lugo high schools and agriculture and soil chemistry, agriculture biology, and nursery and greenhouse management offered at Don Lugo High. ROP classes are open to all high school students in the district, not just students attending the schools where classes are offered.
