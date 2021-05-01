School board election changes
A discussion will be held on a policy that would change school board elections from at-large to district representation at the 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6 Chino Valley school board meeting.
Voters would choose candidates residing in their area beginning with the 2022 election.
The meeting is closed to the public, but comments will be accepted between noon and 2 p.m. Email comments to board secretary@chino.k12.ca.us.
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube by searching Chino Valley Unified School District Board Videos.
Chino Valley Learning Academy
The school board on April 15 adopted a resolution that no satisfactory alternative facilities were available to house the district’s “community day school” for expelled district students.
The community day school, called the Chino Valley Learning Academy (CVLA), is commingled with other educational programs at the alternative education center facility on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
The California Department of Education required the resolution as condition for a waiver to allow continued commingling of CVLA on the south side of the property with the district’s Alternative Education Center programs, and leased facilities operated by Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Charter School and the non-public Spectrum Center School, on the north side of the site. The CVLA is separated from the other educational programs by fencing and gates.
The resolution states there have been no negative interactions or major safety issues between CVLA students and the other programs.
The school board also reported a positive certification of financial condition for the current 2020-21 school year and two subsequent years.
At the same meeting, the board voted to allow interfund borrowing on a temporary basis between available funds in the district. The funds must be repaid in the same fiscal year, or the following year if borrowing takes place within 120 days of fiscal year end.
Contracts awarded April 15
The school board on April 15 extended a $413,293 contract with the City of Chino to provide school resource officers at Buena Vista Continuation High School, Chino and Don Lugo high schools through June 2022.
TruGreen and Action Pest Control were awarded a $3,042 contract to provide services at the baseball and softball fields at Chino Hills High from March through November.
A low bid contract of $198,420 was awarded to Gentry General Engineering for waterline upgrades at Briggs K-8 Elementary in Chino.
The board approved a piggyback contract with the State of California to purchase technology hardware, software and support services through Dyn Tek Services, Inc. through Oct. 14, 2022.
A second piggyback contract to purchase school buses with Waterford Unified School District was approved through the end of this year.
Surplus laptops
More than 500 Dell laptop computers are included in the school district’s most recent list of surplus property for sale or disposal. The April 15 report was prepared by Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of facilities, planning and operations.
Payments authorized
A payment of $21,746 was approved for Innovation Kurbs Landscape Design for renovation to the long jump pit at Canyon Hills Junior High.
Valley Cities/Gonzalez Fence replaced a backstop costing $24,981 at Howard Cattle Elementary.
New flooring in the amount of $16,808 was installed at Alicia Cortez Elementary by Rite-Way Flooring.
Teacher retirements
The following teachers are retiring from the school district: Kimberly McCormick from Anna Borba Elementary, eight years of service; special education teacher Shih Fang from Butterfield Ranch Elementary, 16 years service; Angelian Larue from Country Springs Elementary, 29 years service; Lori Williams, special education teacher at Newman Elementary, four years service; Mary Elizabeth Peck from Rhodes Elementary, 37 years service; Briggs K-8 Elementary teachers Lawana Armstrong, 29 years service, and Shirley Keebaugh, 30 years service; and Spanish teacher Alexandra Reuter from Don Lugo, 35 years.
Employee retirements
The following employees are retiring from the school district: Manuel Gonzales, a custodian at Buena Vista Continuation High, 37 years service; Daniel Bondoc, security at Chino Hills High, 13 years service; Diane Greenler library assistant at Chino Hills High, 23 years service; Theresa Gapp, business services payroll technician, 23 years service; Roy Strona, lead storekeeper warehouse, 42 years service; and George Sehne Jr., lead electronics technician, 39 years service.
Student support office moves
In anticipation of construction of a new school district administration building, the student support services department was moved from 13453 Ramona Ave. to a temporary location at 2730 South Bon View Ave. in Ontario between Woodcrest Junior High and Liberty Elementary schools.
Assistant superintendent Greg Stachura said the vacated building on Ramona will be demolished for construction of the administration building on the same property.
The Chino Planning Commission approved the plans for the administration building and a warehouse proposed to be built facing Yorba. The Chino City Council on Tuesday will discuss the zone change and general plan amendment for the project.
The student support services department handles child welfare and attendance, foster youth program and services, student behavior and discipline, district records, transfers, and pre-registration for transitional kindergarten students.
College hosts art competition
Chaffey College is taking art submissions through May 16 from students, faculty and community members who live, attend college or work in San Bernardino or Riverside counties for an upcoming exhibition called “(Dis)comfort: A Virtual Project.”
Artists can submit digital images or files of original paintings, drawings, graphic designs, sculptures, photography, videos and other work that relate to their experiences with discomfort and comfort during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Riverside City College professor and guest artist Nicole Green-Hodges will select five artist works that best interpret the theme.
The Chaffey College Foundation is awarding a $100 gift to top prize winners.
The exhibition is from June 1 through Aug. 31.
Information: chaffey.edu/wignall.
Measure G representative
Applications are sought by the school district to fill an opening on the Measure G Citizens’ Oversight Committee for a taypayer’s representative. Community members residing within the school district boundaries may apply by visiting chino.k12.ca.us.
The committee meets regularly to review expenditure and construction reports from the school district for the Measure G school facilities construction bond.
Information: Office of Facilities and Planning (909) 628-1202, ext. 1200.
