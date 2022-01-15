January
15—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Container Gardening, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychi no.
15—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Fun with Potted Plants, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
15—Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 6th St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
18—Chino City Council meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas
22—Teen Game Night, 5 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. RSVP required. Information: (909) 334-3260.
29—POSTPONED: Health and Wellness Fair, hosted by “Healthy Hills” Chino Hills. Will be rescheduled for a later date.
February
1—Chino City Council meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
5—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., 1.7 mile easy-level hike in Cedarpines Park. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
5—Run for Russ, race starts at 8 a.m., 3.1-mile race, 13250 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $30, registration includes event T-shirt, water, snacks, and a pancake breakfast provided by the Chino Kiwanis Club. Information: runforruss.com.
7—Senior Movie Madness, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Registration required. Snacks will be sold. Information: (909) 334-3271.
15—Chino City Council Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas
18—Teen Movie Night, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. RSVP required. Information: (909) 334-3260.
19—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Cold Weather Veggies, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychi no.
19—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Winter Veggies, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
19—Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 6th St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
March
1—Chino City Council Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas
5—Chino Youth Museum DairyAire 5K Run and Kids Fun Run, Fun Run begins at 8 a.m., 5K Run begins at 8:15 a.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Fun Run cost is $20 on or before Feb. 26 and $25 after Feb. 27. 5K Run cost is $40 on or before Feb. 26 and $45 after Feb. 27. Information: (909) 334-3258.
5—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., 2.2 mile moderate-level hike in Chino Hills. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
7—Senior Movie Madness, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Registration required. Snacks will be sold. Information: (909) 334-3271.
10—Senior Sock Hop Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Light refreshments will be served. Information: (909) 591-9836.
12—City of Chino Youth Track and Field meet, Chino High School, 5472 Park Place. Deadline to sign up is Sunday, Feb. 20. Cost is $11 for Chino residents, $21 for non-residents. Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
15—Chino City Council Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas
19—Chino Cultural Palooza, 4 to 9 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
19—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Planting a Spring Garden, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
19—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Festive Flowers, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
19—Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
19—Chino Hills Track and Field Competition, for children born between 2007 and 2015 who live or attend school in Chino Hills, 8 a.m. check-in, parade of athletes at 8:45 a.m., field events at 9 a.m., running events at 9:30 a.m., Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive.
26—Ball N’ Brunch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main Street, Chino. Information: (909) 334-3261.
28-Apr.1—Chino Spring Camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Arts and crafts, games and recreational activities will be offered for children in grades 1 to 8. Weekly fees are $120 for first child, $113 for second child and $106 for third child. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Daily fees are $30 per day for Chino residents, $40 for non-residents. Information: (909) 334-3258.
April
1-29—Legends, the Senior Challenge, ongoing sports competition event, Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Ages 55 and up. Information: (909) 334-3271.
2—Healthy Family Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
23—Chino Corporate Challenge begins, continues through May 6. Information: chinocorporatechallenge.com or email communityservices@cityofchino.org.
23—Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3486.
30—Compost and mulch giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Public Works Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/events.
May
16—Spring Bingo Bash
July
16—Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues. Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
