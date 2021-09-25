October 2021
2—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., four-mile moderate-level hike in Marshall Canyon in Claremont. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
2—Chino Relay for Life, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
2—Chino Hills compost giveaway, 7:30 a.m. while supplies last, The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives.
3—The Friends of Steve McQueen car and motorcycle show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information: stevemcqueencarshow.com/
5—Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
6—Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
8-10—St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Harvest Festival, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, times to be announced.
9—Chino Hills Community Foundation Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, $55 or $80 for a VIP package. The event includes wine, food bites, a hop and wine garden, and entertainment. For tickets: chinohillswinewalk.com.
9—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
9—Sixth annual St. Margaret Mary School car show, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. All cars, trucks, motorcycles and working trucks are welcome. Vendors, food and entertainment will be available. Information: stmargaretmaryschoolcarshow.com.
10—High Desert Pinto Horse Association horse show, 8 a.m., at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (951) 941-2417 or (76) 559-6067.
11—Columbus Day
11—Chino Hills Historical Society presents the ‘Battle of Chino’, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chhistory@aol.com.
11—Ayala High football program annual golf tournament, 11 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. Information: ayalabulldogfootball@gmail.com.
12—Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
13—Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and Recognition Dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., Yanks Air Museum, 15121 Steadman Drive, Chino Airport. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
15—Don Lugo Sports Boosters annual golf tournament, 8:30 a.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 996-3304 or (909) 489-1271.
19—Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
21—Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Free to attend. Participants can wear Halloween-related attire. Information: (909) 334-3271.
22—Fourth annual Food for Life Ministry golf tournament, 8 a.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 376-5628 or BCGabes@aol.com
23—Pumpkin Garden Festival, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Pumpkin carving, garden workshops, crafts and raffles. The event is free to attend. Register at cityofchino.org/programs. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
23—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
26—Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
27—Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection ‘Welcome Back’ lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McCoy Barn, 12480 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: Paula Milberger, (909) 636-8144.
27—Halloween social and costume contest, noon to 2 p.m., for Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
28—Lights on Afterschool, a project of the afterschool alliance, various sites in the community. Information: (909) 334-3258 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
29—Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 3 to 5 p.m., with costume contest at 4 p.m.
30—Women’s Personal Safety and Awareness workshop, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
30—Personal safety and awareness workshops for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Advanced registration is required. Information: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
30-31—Cancelled. Planes of Fame Air Museum air show, Chino Airport, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino. Information: planesoffame.org.
31—Halloween
31—Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Field 11, Chino. Trunk or treating, costume contest, entertainment and giveaways. Information: (909) 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/events.
November 2021
1—KAMS Foundation annual golf tournament, 10 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. Information: kamsfoundation.org.
2—Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
4—Dudes Got Blues performance, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The band plays classic rock, popular blues, country and funk.
6—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., a 2.5-mile easy-level hike at Eucalyptus South Loop in Chino Hills. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
7—Daylight saving time ends.
8—Fall Bingo Bash, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games starting at 6 p.m., Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds at the northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for anyone age 55 and older, includes 10 bingo games and dinner. Proceeds benefit the Chino Yalley YMCA. Information: (909) 334-3270.
9—Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
10—”Salute to Service” breakfast and ceremony, veteran’s day event, 8 a.m. flag raising ceremony, 8:30 a.m. breakfast and ceremony, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Pre-registration is required to attend the breakfast and event ceremony. Space is limited. Register at the Chino Hills Community Center or visit chinohills.org/events.
11—Veterans Day
11—Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Honoring all those who served. Information: (909) 334-3258 or cityofchi no.org/events.
13—Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Free to attend. Community walk, dog pie eating contest, dog fashion show, dog photo booth and pet vendors. Registration at cityofchino.org/healthychino
13—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
16—Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 McCoy Equestrian Center.
20—Teen Garden Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mason Jar Terrariums, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
20—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Fruit Tree Care, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/programs.
21—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Fall Trees, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
21—Cancelled. Chino Youth Boxing Foundation Gobbler Gloves showcase, Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3260 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
22-26—City of Chino Fall Camp for children ages 1 to 8, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Arts and crafts, games and recreational activities will be offered. Weekly fees are $96 for first child, $89 for second child and $82 for third children. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Daily fees are $30 per day for Chino residents, $40 for non-residents. Information: (909) 334-3258.
25—Thanksgiving
27—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
