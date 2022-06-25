(Editor’s note: Events taking place today (June 25) through Saturday, July 1 can be found in The Week Ahead on Page A2.)
July
2—Chino Fireworks Spectacular, 1 to 10 p.m., carnival rides, games, food, performances, fireworks show at 9 p.m., Ayala Park. Information: (909) 334-3258.
3—Chino Basque Club Annual Picnic, 10:30 a.m. starting with Mass, all-day event, public dance, lamb, barbecue, Klika band, dancers, Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues,
4—Independence Day
4—Chino Hills Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., strolling entertainment, boardwalk games, food-eating contests, giveaways, Petty and the Heartshakers tribute band at 11:45 a.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
5-8—Chino Junior Fair, Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Awards ceremony, auction and barbecue on the final day. Information: chinojrlivestockfair@gmail.com.
6—Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
7—Chino Hills movie in the park, “Tangled,” approximately 8 p.m., on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
7—Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Soto: R&B/Latin, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
8—Healthy Grilling: Grilled Chicken Pitas, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
8—Chino Movie Night: Ghostbusters Afterlife, family activities start at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
11—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
12—Summer Reading Program: Ken Frawley, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Chino Hills James S. Thalman Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 590-5380.
13—Chino Hills concert in the park, “The Trip,” a journey through the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and today, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
13—Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
13—Summer Reading Program: Astronaut Andy, 4 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave. Information: (909) 465-5280.
13—Summer Reading Program: Astronaut Andy, 6:30 p.m., Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main Street, Chino. Information: (909) 606-2173.
14—Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Ladies of 80’s:80’s/Go Go’s Tribute, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
15—Chino Movie Night: Cars 3, 6:30 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
16—Shotgun Jefferson band, 6 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
16—Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, 6 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues. Information: chinoderby.com
16—Community Garden Workshop: Surviving Summer Heat, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
16—Children’s Garden Workshop: Sunny Summer Gardening, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
16—Hike the Valley: Icehouse Canyon, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
18—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
20—Chino Hills concert in the park, “La Sonora Pa Gosa,” Latin salsa, cumbia, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
20—Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
20—Summer Reading Program: Marc Griffiths, 4 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave. Information: (909) 465-5280.
21—Adult paint night, 6 to 7 p.m., free, supplies provided, Chino Hills Branch Library, 4020 City Center Drive.
21—Chino Hills movie in the park, “Illumination Sing 2,” approximately 8 p.m., on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
21—Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, delayed by one day due to Concerts in the Park.
22—Chino Movie Night: Clifford the Big Red Dog, family activities start at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
23—Hot Junk band, 6 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
23—Chino Cruise Night, 5 to 9 p.m., Nick’s Pizza, 4125 Riverside Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue. Anybody with classic cars is welcome to attend the gathering.
25—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
26—Summer Reading Program: Astronaut Andy, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Chino Hills James S. Thalman Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 590-5380.
27—Chino Hills concert in the park, “L.A. Vation,” U2 cover band, Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
27—Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
27—Summer Reading Program: Thor’s Reptiles, 4 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave. Information: (909) 465-5280.
13—Summer Reading Program: Thor’s Reptiles, 6:30 p.m., Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main Street, Chino. Information: (909) 606-2173.
28—Chino Hills movie in the park, “The Little Rascals,” approximately 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
28—Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Jumping Jack Flash: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
29—Chino Movie Night: Jungle Cruise, family activities start 6:30 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
August
1—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
2—National Night Out, approximately 6 p.m., celebrated in both Chino Hills and Chino with gatherings, barbecues, and potlucks, with visits by fire, police, and city officials.
3—Chino Hills concert in the park, “AbbaFab,” Abba cover band, Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
4—Chino Hills movie in the park, “The Night Before Christmas,” approximately 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
6-7—Used book sale, during library hours at the Chino Hills Branch Library, organized by the Friends of the Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
8—Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
10—Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ line dance luncheon, wear your cowboy boots and learn how to line dance, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event is free and there is no need to register. Information: Community Center, (909) 364-2826.
24—Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ ice cream social, 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Willow Room at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event is free and there is no need to register. Information: (909) 364-2826.
15—Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
12—Healthy Grilling: Fruit Kabobs with Vanilla Yogurt, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
September
5—Labor Day
11—Patriot Day
16—Annual Milk Can Football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., Chino High stadium, 5472 Park Place.
16—Annual Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., Chino Hills High stadium, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
October
8—Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $60. VIP cost is $95. Visit chino hillswinewalk.com.
10—Chino Hills Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: email chhistory@aol.com or call (909) 597-6449.
31— Halloween
November
11—Veteran’s Day
24— Thanksgiving
December
24—Christmas Eve
25—Christmas Day
31—New Year’s Eve
