August
1—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
2—National Night Out, approximately 6 p.m., celebrated in both Chino Hills and Chino with gatherings, barbecues, and potlucks, with visits by fire, police, and city officials.
3—Chino Hills concert in the park, “AbbaFab,” Abba cover band, Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
4—Chino Hills movie in the park, “The Night Before Christmas,” approximately 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
6-7—Used book sale, during library hours at the Chino Hills Branch Library, organized by the Friends of the Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
8—Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
10—Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ line dance luncheon, wear your cowboy boots and learn how to line dance, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event is free and there is no need to register. Information: Community Center, (909) 364-2826.
12—Healthy Grilling: Fruit Kabobs with Vanilla Yogurt, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
13-14—Family campout, 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 14, Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3257.
15—Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
20—Community Garden Workshop: Bird Houses, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
20—Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: Pollinator Gardens, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
20—Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 6th St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
24—Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ ice cream social, 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Willow Room at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event is free and there is no need to register. Information: (909) 364-2826.
September
3—Hike the Valley: Oak Canyon Bluebird Trail, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychi no.
5—Labor Day
11—Patriot Day
16—Annual Milk Can Football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., Chino High stadium, 5472 Park Place.
15—Senior Enchanted Luau and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 591-9836.
16—Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., Chino Hills High stadium, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
17—End of Summer Music Festival, 6 to 10 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center gazebo. Tickets go on sale in August.
17—Community Garden Workshop: Preparing Your Fall Garden, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
17—Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: Seasonal Gardening, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
17—Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 6th St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public.
24—Free residential community clean-up, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13793 Redwood St., Chino. Information: (800) 423-9986.
26—Rosh Hashanah
October
1—Hike the Valley: El Morro Canyon Loop, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
1—Relay for Life, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: chinorelayfor life@gmail.com.
8—Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $60. VIP cost is $95. Visit chino hillswinewalk.com.
8—Harvest Festival and Barn Raising, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B Street, Chino. Information: (909) 334-3278.
10—Chino Hills Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: email chhistory@aol.com or call (909) 597-6449.
15—Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 6th St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
22—Pumpkin Garden Festival, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
27—Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 591-9836.
31—Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityof chino.org/events.
31—Halloween
November
5—Hike the Valley: La Sierra Trail Loop, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
6—Daylight Saving Time ends
8—Election Day
11—Veteran’s Day
11—Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street. Information: (909) 334-3258.
12—Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: cityof chino.org/healthychino.
19—Community Garden Workshop: Herbs and Spices, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
19—Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: All About Herbs, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
20—Gobbler Gloves Boxing Showcase, 12 p.m. Information: (909) 334-3260.
21-25—Fall Camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
24—Thanksgiving
December
24—Christmas Eve
25—Christmas Day
31—New Year’s Eve
