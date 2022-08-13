August
24—Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ ice cream social, 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Willow Room at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event is free and there is no need to register. Information: (909) 364-2826.
25—Paint night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
27—Paws at the Park, 9 to 11 a.m., Vila Borba Park, 17001 Amadora Drive, includes little dog races, fashion show, best trick contest, pet vendors, giveaways, and more. Pre-register at chino hills.org/events.
September
1—Adult craft, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
3—Hike the Valley: Oak Canyon Bluebird Trail, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
5—Labor Day
7—Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., for anyone soon-to-be or recently eligible for Medicare, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
8—Friends of the Library meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive
11—Patriot Day
15—Adult craft, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
15—Senior Enchanted Luau and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 591-9836.
16—Annual Milk Can Football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., Chino High stadium, 5472 Park Place.
16—Annual Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., Chino Hills High stadium, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
16—Hispanic Heritage Month Special Storytime, 4 to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
17—Community Garden Workshop: Preparing Your Fall Garden, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
17—Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: Seasonal Gardening, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
17—New book festival, 3 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
17—Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
19—Hispanic Heritage Month storytime for children, 4 p.m., books, songs, and a craft, Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave. Information: (909) 465-5280.
21—Groovy Dance Social, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ Program, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
22—Paint night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
24—Free residential community clean-up, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13793 Redwood St., Chino. Information: (800) 423-9986.
26—Rosh Hashanah
29—Hispanic Heritage Month storytime for children, 4:30 p.m., Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main St., Chino.
October
1—Hike the Valley: El Morro Canyon Loop, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
1—Relay for Life, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: chinorelayforlife@gmail.com.
1—Compost giveaway, 7:30 a.m., The Shoppes overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive. Sponsored by the City of Chino Hills and Waste Management.
5—Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., for anyone soon-to-be or recently eligible for Medicare, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
5—San Bernardino County State of the County address, 3 p.m. speaker series, 4:30 p.m. registration, 5:30 p.m. main event, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. networking reception, Ontario Convention Center, $50 for presale ending Aug. 26, $60 after Aug. 26. Registration: selectsbcounty.com.
8—Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $60. VIP cost is $95. Visit chinohills winewalk.com.
8—Harvest Festival and Barn Raising, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B Street, Chino. Information: (909) 334-3278.
8—Family paint night, step-by-step painting instruction, free, 1 to 3 p.m., Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main St., Chino.
10—Chino Hills Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: email chhistory@aol.com or call (909) 597-6449.
15—Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
22—Pumpkin Garden Festival, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
26—Halloween Social, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ Program, includes activities, goodies, and refreshments. Prizes for costume contest, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
27—Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 591-9836.
31—Halloween
31—Chino Hills Trick or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, costume contest at 4 p.m., candy stations, craft stations, photo booth, mobile recreation games.
31—Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/events.
November
5—Hike the Valley: La Sierra Trail Loop, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
6—Daylight Saving Time ends
8—Election Day
11—Veterans Day
11—Veterans Day Salute to Service ceremony and breakfast, 8 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, free breakfast with pre-registration that opens Tuesday, Sept. 6. Veterans or their family members can submit a photo by Friday, Oct. 7 to be included in a video by visiting chinohills.org/events.
11—Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street. Information: (909) 334-3258.
12—Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
16—Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., for anyone soon-to-be or recently eligible for Medicare, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
19—Community Garden Workshop: Herbs and Spices, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
19—Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: All About Herbs, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
20—Gobbler Gloves Boxing Showcase, noon. Information: (909) 334-3260.
21-25—Fall Camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
24—Thanksgiving
December
16—Chino Hills Kiwanis Boat Parade, 7 p.m., along Peyton Drive, starting at Eucalyptus Avenue.
21—Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., for anyone soon-to-be or recently eligible for Medicare, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826
