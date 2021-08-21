August 2021
30—Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity Charity Golf Classic, 10 a.m. at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills. Cost is $150 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. Lunch is $10 and dinner-only tickets are $50. Registration is available at habitatpv.org or call (909) 596-7098.
September 2021
4—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., five-mile easy-level hike in San Dimas. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
6—Labor Day
6—Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown
9—Supervisor Curt Hagman’s open house, 5 to 7 p.m., numerous county departments in attendance, food provided by Chino Valley Professional Firefighters, visiting each booth will qualify residents for prizes, location: district office, 14010 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
11—Patriot Day
11—Chino Hills Community Foundation Concert, jazz entertainer Derek Bordeaux, seating opens at 6 p.m., at the outdoor gazebo, 14250 Peyton Drive.
11—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
12—Grandparents Day
15—Yom Kippur begins at sundown
15—Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
17—Annual Milk Can Football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., at Don Lugo High stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: Chino High, (909) 627-7351 or Don Lugo High (909) 591-3902.
18—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Beneficial vs. Detrimental Caterpillers, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/programs.
18—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Hungry Caterpillars, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
18—Teen Garden Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Botanical Art, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
19—Lobsterfest, 1 to 8 p.m., food vendors selling lobster, smoked beef ribs, and pulled pork, includes live bands, beer and wine, and DJ, Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Chino Valley. Pricing and additional information can be found at chinovalleylobsterfest.com.
20—Inland Valley Humane Society 32nd annual Dog Leg Classic golf tournament, 11 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills. To register, visit ivhsspca.org.
22—First day of fall
25—Personal safety and awareness workshops for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Advanced registration is required. Information: chino hills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
25—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
29—Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
October 2021
2—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., four-mile moderate-level hike in Marshall Canyon in Claremont. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
2—Chino Hills compost giveaway, 7:30 a.m. while supplies last, The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives.
3—The Friends of Steve McQueen car and motorcycle show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information: stevemcqueencarshow.com/
6—Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
8-10—St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Harvest Festival, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, times to be announced.
9—Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, $55 or $80 for a VIP package. The Chino Hills Community Foundation event includes wine, food bites, a hop and wine garden, and entertainment. For tickets: chinohillswinewalk.com.
9—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
9—Sixth annual St. Margaret Mary School car show, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. All cars, trucks, motorcycles and working trucks are welcome. Vendors, food and entertainment will be available. Information: stmargaretmaryschoolcarshow.com.
11—Columbus Day
21—Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Free to attend. Participants can wear Halloween-related attire. Information: (909) 334-3271.
23—Pumpkin Garden Festival, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Pumpkin carving, garden workshops, crafts and raffles. The event is free to attend. Register at cityofchino.org/programs. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
23—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
27—Halloween social and costume contest, noon to 2 p.m., for Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
28—Lights on Afterschool, a project of the afterschool alliance, various sites in the community. Information: (909) 334-3258 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
29—Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 3 to 5 p.m., with costume contest at 4 p.m.
30—Personal safety and awareness workshops for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Advanced registration is required. Information: chino hills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
31—Halloween
31—Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Field 11, Chino. Trunk or treating, costume contest, entertainment and giveaways. Information: (909) 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/events.
30-31—Planes of Fame Air Museum air show, Chino Airport, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino. Information: planesoffame.org.
November 2021
6—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., a 2.5-mile easy-level hike at Eucalyptus South Loop in Chino Hills. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
7—Daylight saving time ends.
8—Fall Bingo Bash, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games starting at 6 p.m., Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds at the northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for anyone age 55 and older, includes 10 bingo games and dinner. Proceeds benefit the Chino Yalley YMCA. Information: (909) 334-3270.
10—”Salute to Service” breakfast and ceremony, veteran’s day event, 8 a.m. flag raising ceremony, 8:30 a.m. breakfast and ceremony, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Pre-registration is required to attend the breakfast and event ceremony. Space is limited. Register at the Chino Hills Community Center or visit chinohills.org/events.
11—Veterans Day
11—Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Honoring all those who served. Information: (909) 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/events.
13—Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Free to attend. Community walk, dog pie eating contest, dog fashion show, dog photo booth and pet vendors. Registration at cityofchino.org/healthychino
13—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
20—Teen Garden Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mason Jar Terrariums, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
20—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Fruit Tree Care, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/programs.
21—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Fall Trees, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
21—Chino Youth Boxing Foundation Gobbler Gloves showcase, Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Admission is $12 for ages 12 and up, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for ages 5 and younger. First bout is 1 p.m. Information: (909) 334-3260 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
25—Thanksgiving
22-26—City of Chino Fall Camp for children ages 1 to 8, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Arts and crafts, games and recreational activities will be offered. Weekly fees are $96 for first child, $89 for second child and $82 for third children. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Daily fees are $30 per day for Chino residents, $40 for non-residents. Information: (909) 334-3258.
27—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
28—Hanukkah begins at sundown
December 2021
10—Chino Hills Kiwanis Boat Parade, Peyton Drive route, time to be determined.
11—Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
21—First day of winter
25—Christmas
31—New Year’s Eve
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.