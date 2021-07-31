August 2021
1—Backpack giveaway and food drive, 6 to 9 p.m., Michael’s Deluxe Barber Shop, back-to-school haircuts for $10 for ages 1 to 18 (regular youth cuts only), 50/50 raffles, skateboard raffles, ages 1 to 18, 11732 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (951) 525-8233.
2—Seniors at the Square, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square on Sixth Street between C and D streets in Chino. Free to attend. Tickets for dinner at $4 must be purchased a day in advance at the Chino Senior Center.
3—National Night Out, begins between 6 and 7 p.m., held in various parks and neighborhoods in Chino and Chino Hills.
4—Chino Hills concert in the Park, 7 to 8:30 p.m., “The Suffragettes,” top 40, Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
5—Chino Concert on the Lawn, 7 p.m., The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band, will perform. Free admission. Information: chinokiwanis.com.
5—Chino Hills Movies on the Lawn, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” approximately 8 p.m., with lawn seating at 6:30 p.m. Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
9—Teen Activity Center reopens at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursdays and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays.
9—Seniors at the Square, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square on Sixth Street between C and D streets in Chino. Free to attend. Tickets for dinner at $4 must be purchased a day in advance at the Chino Senior Center.
11—Chino Hills concert in the Park, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Kenny Metcalf as Elton John, Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
14—Pop-up City Hall, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Grocery Outlet, northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
16—Seniors at the Square, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguire Square on Sixth Street between C and D streets in Chino. Free to attend. Dinner is $4.
18—Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
20—Movies at McCoy, “Secretariat,” 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: 364-2700.
20—Ice cream social, noon to 1 p.m., sponsored by City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
20—Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., Ayala High School stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: Ayala High (909) 627-3584 or Chino Hills High (909) 606-7540.
21—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Bird Friendly Gardens, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchi no.org/programs.
21—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Fun With Nature Art, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
21—Teen Garden Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Decorating Your Garden, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchi no.org/healthychino.
23—Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament, 1 p.m., at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or contact Zeb Welborn at zwel born@chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 973-9089.
28— Personal safety and awareness workshops for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Advanced registration is required. Information: Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbcsd.org. Information: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
30—Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity Charity Golf Classic, 10 a.m. at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills. Cost is $150 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. Lunch is $10 and dinner-only tickets are $50. Registration is available at habitatpv.org or call (909) 596-7098.
September 2021
4—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., five-mile easy-level hike in San Dimas. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
6—Labor Day
6—Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown
11—Patriot Day
11—Chino Hills Community Foundation Concert, jazz entertainer Derek Bordeaux, seating opens at 6 p.m., at the outdoor gazebo, 14250 Peyton Drive.
12—Grandparents Day
15—Yom Kippur begins at sundown
15—Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
17—Annual Milk Can Football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., at Don Lugo High stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: Chino High, (909) 627-7351 or Don Lugo High (909) 591-3902.
18—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Beneficial vs. Detrimental Caterpillers, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/pro grams.
18—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Hungry Caterpillars, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
18—Teen Garden Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Botanical Art, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
20— Inland Valley Humane Society 32nd annual Dog Leg Classic golf tournament, 11 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills. To register, visit ivhsspca.org.
22—First day of fall
25—Personal safety and awareness workshops for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Advanced registration is required. Information: Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbcsd.org. Information: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
29—Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
October 2021
2—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., four-mile moderate-level hike in Marshall Canyon in Claremont. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
2—Chino Hills compost giveaway, 7:30 a.m. while supplies last, The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives.
3—The Friends of Steve McQueen car and motorcycle show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information: stevemcqueencarshow.com.
6—Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
9—Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, tickets on sale as of July 19 for $55 and $80 for a VIP package. The Chino Hills Community Foundation event includes wine, food bites, a hop and wine garden, and entertainment. For tickets: chinohillswinewalk.com.
9—Sixth annual St. Margaret Mary School car show, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. All cars, trucks, motorcycles and working trucks are welcome. Vendors, food and entertainment will be available. Information: stmargaret maryschoolcarshow.com.
11—Columbus Day
21—Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Free to attend. Participants can wear Halloween-related attire. Information: (909) 334-3271.
23—Pumpkin Garden Festival, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Pumpkin carving, garden workshops, crafts and raffles. The event is free to attend. Register at cityofchino.org/programs. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
27—Halloween social and costume contest, noon to 2 p.m., for Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
28—Lights on Afterschool, a project of the afterschool alliance, various sites in the community. Information: (909) 334-3258 or communi tyservices@cityofchino.org.
29—Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 3 to 5 p.m., with costume contest at 4 p.m.
30—Personal safety and awareness workshops for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police Department community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Advanced registration is required. Information: Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbcsd.org. Information: chinohills.org/safetyworkshops or call the police department at (909) 364-2000.
30-31—Planes of Fame Air Museum air show, Chino Airport, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino. Information: planesoffame.org.
31—Halloween
31—Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Field 11, Chino. Trunk or treating, costume contest, entertainment and giveaways. Information: (909) 334-3258 or cityofchi no.org/events.
November 2021
6—City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., a 2.5-mile easy-level hike at Eucalyptus South Loop in Chino Hills. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service available from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. A parking fee may apply if taking personal vehicle. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
7—Daylight saving time ends.
8—Fall Bingo Bash, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games starting at 6 p.m., Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds at the northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for anyone age 55 and older, includes 10 bingo games and dinner. Proceeds benefit the Chino Yalley YMCA. Information: (909) 334-3270.
19—”Salute to Service” breakfast and ceremony, Veteran’s Day event, 8:30 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
11—Veterans Day
11—Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Honoring all those who served. Information: (909) 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/events.
13—Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Free to attend. Community walk, dog pie eating contest, dog fashion show, dog photo booth and pet vendors. Registration at cityofchino.org/healthychino
20—Teen Garden Workshops, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mason Jar Terrariums, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
20—Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Fruit Tree Care, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/programs.
21—Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Fall Trees, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
21—Chino Youth Boxing Foundation Gobbler Gloves showcase, Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Admission is $12 for ages 12 and up, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for ages 5 and younger. First bout is 1 p.m. Information: (909) 334-3260 or communi tyservices@cityofchino.org.
25—Thanksgiving
22-26—City of Chino Fall Camp for children ages 1 to 8, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Arts and crafts, games and recreational activities will be offered. Weekly fees are $96 for first child, $89 for second child and $82 for third children. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Daily fees are $30 per day for Chino residents, $40 for non-residents. Information: (909) 334-3258.
28—Hanukkah begins at sundown
December 2021
10—Chino Hills Boat Parade, time to be determined.
21—First day of winter
25—Christmas
31—New Year’s Eve
