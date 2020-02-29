March
8—Daylight Saving Time Begins
13—Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. It is offered by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons Foundation Tax-Aide Program. The program continues the same time every Friday through April 10.
14—Chino’s “City Hall on the Move,” an opportunity to speak to city leaders and staff, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Chino High Stadium, northwest corner of Park Place and Benson Avenue. This event is being held in conjunction with the City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet.
14—Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street). Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Information: 334-3278.
15—American Legion Auxiliary all-you-can-eat Smorgasbord, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 13759 Central Ave., Chino. $12 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger.
15—“Wags and Wine” fundraiser for Dog Park for Chino Hills, 2 to 6 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: Jim Gallagher at kjgalla@juno.com.
16—Chino Valley school district choral festival, 6 p.m. Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
17—St. Patrick’s Day
18—Chino Valley school district choral festival, 6 p.m. Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
18—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
19—Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Salute to Public Safety Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Information and registration: Chamber at 627-6177 or visit www.chino valleychamber.com.
19—Sock Hop Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Free. Information: 334-3271.
20—Cyn’s Sip and Shop, hosted by Cyn in the City, numerous vendors selling products, 5 to 8 p.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15655 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
20—Chino Valley school district schools closed today.
20—Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. It is offered by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons Foundation Tax-Aide Program. The program continues the same time every Friday through April 10.
21—Chino Hills youth track and field meet, sponsored by City of Chino Hills, 8 a.m., Chino Hills High. Information: 364-2700.
21—City of Chino’s Cultural Palooza, 4 to 9 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Information: 334-3258.
21—Planes of Fame Air Museum Hangar Dance and World War II Warbird Party, 7 p.m. to midnight, a 1940s swing dance with the orchestra band The Jonathan Stout Orchestra, Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive. Information: 597-3722.
21—“Game On,” a night of video gaming on a giant inflatable screen, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Free, for 7th through 12th grade students. Information: 334-3260.
21—”Build a Butterfly Garden” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
21—“Wonderful World of Butterflies,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
21—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
25—Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library, 6:30 p.m., library conference room, 14020 City Center Drive.
23-27—Chino Valley school district schools closed for spring break.
23-27—City of Chino’s Spring Camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Fee charged. Registration: cityof chino.org/programs. Information 334-3258.
27—Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. It is offered by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons Foundation Tax-Aide Program. The program continues the same time every Friday through April 10.
27—Friends of Boys Republic’s annual Bunco Game Night, 6:30 p.m. in the Boys Republic dining room, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information and reservations: Gloria Shobert at 241-9959.
28—Kids Art Exploration Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., local artists will teach children a variety of art mediums, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, northeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, sponsored by Chino Hills Community Foundation. Registration is mandatory for the free event. Information: chinohills.org/chARTS.
28—Ball ‘N’ Brunch Customer Appreciation Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. Event includes youth basketball shooting contests, free open-gym basketball, healthy breakfast bites, recreation information booths and prizes. Free. Information: 334-3261.
28—Sharps waste collection, sponsored by Chino Valley Fire District, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 902-5280, ext. 8809.
29—The Salem Fair, including a car show, chili cook-off, resource fair and carnival games, noon to 4 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. The event is being held to promote the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life. Sponsored by Salem Christian Homes in Chino.
April 2020
2-30—Legends: The Senior Challenge, competitive games and sports for seniors at various locations. Registration and information: 334-3271.
3—City of Chino Hills Adult Easter Egg Scramble, check-in 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., egg hunt 8 p.m., must have event ticket and identification at time of check-in, bring flashlight and basket, Chino Hills Community Park, $16 per participant, must be 18 years and older, more than $3,000 worth of prizes awarded.
3—Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. It is offered by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons Foundation Tax-Aide Program. The program continues the same time every Friday through April 10.
4—Chino Hills mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., while supplies last, overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
4—Healthy Family Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, Chino (near the Chino Valley YMCA at 5575 Edison Ave). Information: city of Chino, 334-3258 or Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445.
5—Brew and Chew fundraiser to benefit projects of Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, noon to 5 p.m., Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Tickets required.
7—The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans, 9 to 11 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue). Free.
9—First day of Passover
10—Good Friday
10—Chino Valley school district schools closed.
10—Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. It is offered by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons Foundation Tax-Aide Program.
11—City of Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., multiple egg hunts, Easter bunny, craft fair, Chino Hills Community Park.
11—Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street). Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Information: 334-3278.
12—Easter
13—17th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show & Cruise, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn and surrounding area streets. Information: Walt Pocock, 591-4162.
14--Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
15—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
15—Palm Sunday
17—The Let it Be Foundation’s Dance of Hope, time to be announced, Colony High, 3850 E. Riverside Drive, Ontario.
21—Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
24—Arbor Day
24-26—Fifth annual Steve McQueen Car Rally, taking participants on a drive through San Diego County to Corona with several stops along the way. The event is in preparation of the 13th annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, which will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information on the rally: visit stevemc queenrally.com.
25—Inaugural Chino High Sports Boosters Club Cowboys Classic golf tournament at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Information: https://the-inaugural-cowboy-classic.perfectgolfevent.com/
25-May 8—Chino Corporate Challenge, games at various locations. Entry forms: chinocorporatechal lenge.com.
27—Chino Valley Unified School District Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
28—Chino Valley Unified School District Orchestra Showcase, 6 p.m., Woodcrest Junior High, 2725 S. Campus Drive, Ontario.
29—Chino Valley Unified School District Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
May 2020
1—Chino Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Information: Rick Bui, (714) 305-2400 or Deanna Trang, (626) 380-5246.
2—Chino Hills Community Services open house, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
2—Planes of Fame Air Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Airport.
3—Planes of Fame Air Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Airport.
4—Chino Valley Unified School District’s Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
4—Rancho del Chino’s annual Bingo de Mayo, Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Dinner will be served 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Bingo is 7 to 9 p.m.
5—Cinco de Mayo
5—The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans, 9 to 11 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue). Free.
6—Chino Valley Unified School District’s Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
7—National Day of Prayer
9—The Let It Be 10K/5K+ Walk-Run, Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. Time to be announced.
9—Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street). Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Information: 334-3278.
10—Mother’s Day
20—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
19—Chino Valley Unified School District’s Employee Retirement Recognition Reception and Richard Gird Educational Hall of Fame Induction, 4:30 p.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
21—Chino Valley Unified School District’s Military Salute for graduating high school seniors entering the military, 6 p.m. (during the board meeting), Woodcrest Junior High, 2725 S. Campus, Ontario.
25—Memorial Day
25—Annual Memorial Day Observance, hosted by Chino American Legion Elmer C. Jertberg Post 299, 10 a.m., Chino Community Building, corner of 10th and B streets.
25—Chino Valley school district schools closed.
26—Graduation ceremony for Chino Hills High, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
26—Graduation ceremony for Ayala High, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
27—Graduation ceremony for Don Lugo High, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
27—Graduation ceremony for Chino High, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
28—Graduation ceremony at Buena Vista Continuation High, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 13509 Ramona Ave., Chino.
28—Chino Valley school district schools’ last day of the 2019-20 school year.
June 2020
2—The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans, 9 to 11 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue). Free.
3—Elementary and junior high summer school begins for pre-selected Chino Valley Unified School District students.
7—13th annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills.
8—“What’s in a Name? The Laband and Gordon Ranches,” 7 p.m., presentation by Chino Hills historian Paul Spitzzeri, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
8-23—First session of high school summer school for Chino Valley Unified School District students in the Supplemental Summer Instruction Program.
9—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
11—Chino Hills Movies in the Park begins, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
13—Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street). Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Information: 334-3278.
14—Flag Day
15—Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
17—Chino Hills Concerts in the Park begins its summer series, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
17—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
21—Father’s Day
25-July 10—Second session of high school summer school for Chino Valley Unified School District students in the Supplemental Summer Instruction Program.
27, 28—Fireworks Spectacular, Ayala Park. Times and activities for each day to be announced.
July 2020
3—City of Chino Hills Independence Celebration, time to be announced, Veterans Park, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Ave.
4—Independence Day
7—The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans, 9 to 11 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue). Free.
9-11—“Kids 4 Kids” lemonade stands at various locations throughout the Chino Valley, to benefit The Let It Be Foundation that assists families of children with a life-threatening illness.
11—Once a month Saturday opening for Old Schoolhouse Museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street). Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Information: 334-3278.
15—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
18—The Let It Be Foundation sponsored car will be at the Chino Demolition Derby, time to be announced, at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.