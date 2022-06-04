The Steve McQueen Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive in Chino Hills. General admission is $10, with children 12 and under free. Cost to enter a vehicle in the show is $75 and can be made the day of the show. Motorcycle registration is $55. Register online at stevemcqueencarshow.com or call Boys Republic at (909) 628-1217.