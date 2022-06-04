May
8—Mother’s Day
11—Dance showcase, noon to 2 p.m., for Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, lunch included with ticket registration, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Visit chinohills.org/activeadults or the Chino Hills Community Center to sign up.
13—Louie Beltran in concert, jazz musician and percussionist, 6 to 8 p.m., $10, gazebo outside Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. For tickets, visit chinohillsfoundation.com.
14—‘Let It Be’ run-walk, Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. Information: theletitbe foundation.org.
14—Bike Day, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
14—Sharps collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., fire district training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 902-5260.
15—Chino American Legion Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 13759 Central Ave. Small paper poppies will be distributed by Chino American Legion Auxiliary, with donations welcomed.
15—Pioneer Picnic, 11 a.m., potluck luncheon, Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: (909) 334-3278.
16—Spring Bingo Bash for Chino Youth Museum, 6 p.m., Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Information: (909) 334-3270.
17—Panel on mental illness, 6:30 p.m., various mental health representatives to speak, Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino.
21—Armed Forces Day
21—Community Garden Workshop: Integrated Pest Management, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
21—Children’s Garden Workshop: Creepy Crawlers, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
21—Chino Valley Fire Foundation Hot Rod and Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
23—Chino High School graduation ceremony, 7 p.m., 5472 Park Place.
23—Don Lugo High School graduation ceremony, 6 p.m., 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
24—Ayala High School graduation ceremony, 7 p.m., 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
24—Chino Hills High School graduation ceremony, 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
26—Last day of school for most students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
30—Memorial Day
30—Memorial Day commemoration at the Chino Community Building, 10 a.m., hosted by Chino American Legion Post 299 and the City of Chino, 5443 B Street. Small paper poppies will be distributed by Chino American Legion Auxiliary, with donations welcomed.
31—Chino Hills State of the City with Mayor Ray Marquez, 5:30 p.m. hors d’oeuvres reception followed by state of the city address at 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 City Center Drive. Information: chinohills.org/stateofthecity.
June
4—National Trails Day, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grand Avenue Park trailhead in Chino Hills, 9 a.m. guided intermediate hike, 9:30 a.m. guided beginners hike. Information: chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
4— Hike the Valley: Crystal Cove Trail, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
5—Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle show, $10 for general admission with children under 12 free, $65 per car entry through May 22; and $75 the day of the show, Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information: stevemcqueencarshow.com or call (909) 628-1217.
6—Chino Hills summer day camp begins, nine-week program with weekly field trips, ages 6 to 12, Grand Avenue Park.
10—Healthy Grilling: Grilled Veggie Panzanala Salad, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
10—All American Bingo and BBQ, 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3271.
14—Flag Day
15—Chino Hills concert in the park, “Smith,” country band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
16—Chino Hills movie in the park, approximately 8 p.m., “Cars,” on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
17—Chino Movie Night: Encanto, starting with family activities at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
18—Family Fish Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino. Information: parks.sb county.gov.
18—Community Garden Workshop: Irrigation and Ollas, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
18—Children’s Garden Workshop: Wonderful World of Water, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
19—Father’s Day
22—Chino Hills concert in the park, “Green Today,” alternative rock, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
23—Chino Hills movie in the park, approximately 8 p.m., “Encanto,” on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
23—Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Turn the Page: A Tribute to Bob Segar, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
24—Chino Movie Night: Sing 2, family activities start at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
25—Freedom 5K Run, 7 a.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3270.
29—Chino Hills concert in the park, “Soul3Sixty,” 60s soul music and Motown, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
29—Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ summer movie, 10 a.m. to noon, free snacks and popcorn, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
29—Chino Hills concert in the park, “Soul3Sixty,” 60s soul music and Motown, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
30—Chino Hills movie in the park, “Moana,” approximately 8 p.m., on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
30—Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Earth To Mars: A Tribute to Bruno Mars, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
July
1—Chino Fireworks Spectacular, (two days) 4 to 10 p.m., carnival rides, games, food (no fireworks this day), Ayala Park. Information: (909) 334-3258.
2—Chino Fireworks Spectacular, 1 to 10 p.m., carnival rides, games, food, performances, fireworks show at 9 p.m., Ayala Park. Information: (909) 334-3258.
4—Independence Day
4—Chino Hills Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., strolling entertainment, boardwalk games, food-eating contests, giveaways, Petty and the Heartshakers tribute band at 11:45 a.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
7—Chino Hills movie in the park, “Tangled,” approximately 8 p.m., on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
7—Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Soto: R&B/Latin, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
8—Healthy Grilling: Grilled Chicken Pitas, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
8—Chino Movie Night: Ghostbusters Afterlife, family activities start at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
11—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
13—Chino Hills concert in the park, “The Trip,” a journey through the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and today, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
14—Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Ladies of 80’s:80’s/Go Go’s Tribute, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
15—Chino Movie Night: Cars 3, 6:30 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
16—Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues. Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
16—Community Garden Workshop: Surviving Summer Heat, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
16—Children’s Garden Workshop: Sunny Summer Gardening, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
16—Hike the Valley: Icehouse Canyon, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
18—Chino Hills Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: email chhistory@aol.com or call (909) 597-6449.
18—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
20—Chino Hills concert in the park, “La Sonora Pa Gosa,” Latin salsa, cumbia, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
21—Chino Hills movie in the park, “Illumination Sing 2,” approximately 8 p.m., on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
22—Chino Movie Night: Clifford the Big Red Dog, family activities start at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
25—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
27—Chino Hills concert in the park, “L.A. Vation,” U2 cover band, Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
28—Chino Hills movie in the park, “The Little Rascals,” approximately 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
28—Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Jumping Jack Flash: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
29—Chino Movie Night: Jungle Cruise, family activities start 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
August
1—Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
2—National Night Out, approximately 6 p.m., celebrated in both Chino Hills and Chino with gatherings, barbecues, and potlucks, with visits by fire, police, and city officials.
3—Chino Hills concert in the park, “AbbaFab,” Abba cover band, Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
4—Chino Hills movie in the park, “The Night Before Christmas,” approximately 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
8—Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
10—Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ line dance luncheon, wear your cowboy boots and learn how to line dance, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
12—Healthy Grilling: Fruit Kabobs with Vanilla Yogurt, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
15—Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
24—Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ ice cream social, 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Willow Room at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.