Suspect caught in burned house
Chino Hills police jailed a 35-year-old man Monday morning on suspicion of attempting to burglarize a Chino Hills house that burned in December, displacing a family of eight.
Aaron Matthew Figueroa, a Beaumont resident, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. inside 14515 Violet St., at the corner of Eucalyptus Avenue, which suffered major damage in a Dec. 15 fire. Eight members of the Chavez family along with two horses and a dog were forced to leave the house they had rented for 10 years.
Mr. Figueroa, who is on active parole, was booked without bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Jail records show Mr. Figueroa was transferred to the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
He is scheduled for Post Community Release Supervision for a possible parole violation on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in San Bernardino, records show.
Chino man killed in head-on crash
Riverside County Sheriff’s officials identified a man killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash between a Ford Mustang and a Riverside Transit Agency bus as Mauricio Mendez, a 28-year-old resident of Chino.
The crash took place at 3:15 p.m. at Ethanac and Matthews roads in Menifee, which is located about 45 miles southeast of Chino.
Authorities said Mr. Mendez was behind the wheel of the Mustang as it was westbound on Matthews. Witnesses told police the Mustang was moving in and out of lanes of traffic going around slower moving cars when it struck the bus, which was eastbound.
Mr. Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:32 p.m., according to Riverside County Coroner’s office.
Several people on the bus suffered minor to moderate injuries, authorities said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Menifee Police Department.
Suspects arrested after car crashes
Two men and an 18-year-old woman were jailed by the Chino Police Department after suspected DUI-related collisions took place Jan. 27, 28 and 29 in the City of Chino.
The three people were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Pomona resident Alejandro Contreras, 50, was arrested after a 9:41 p.m. single-car crash in the 5600 block of Chino Avenue, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
Officers arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a prior conviction, hit and run causing property damage and driving on a suspended license, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
He is being held on $80,000 bail and a $10,000 warrant from Los Angeles County for the previous DUI conviction, records show.
About three hours later, a 51-year-old Eastvale resident was arrested after a multi-car crash at Pine and Meadowhouse avenues in The Preserve area of Chino, Sgt. Olden said.
Miguel Montalava was booked on $250,000 bail.
The crash was reported at 1:15 a.m., Sgt. Olden said.
No other details of the crash were released.
Late Sunday night, an 18-year-old woman was arrested after a one-car crash in the 8600 block of Merrill Avenue, near the Chino Airport.
Isabella Vines, of Chino, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Sgt. Olden said.
Jail records show Ms. Vines was arrested after the 11:49 p.m. crash and booked on $250,000 bail. Records show she was released from the jail at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the collisions can call the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
Two men arrested after pursuit
A pair of San Diego County men were jailed Monday afternoon after a short police pursuit in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Jimmy Bray, 29, of San Diego, and Ramon Gallegos, 19, of Chula Vista, were arrested at 1:56 p.m. at Chino Hills Parkway and Carbon Canyon Road, said Deputy Omar Gomez and Detective Robert Scribner.
Deputies were called to the 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway on a report of a man trying to break into a vehicle.
“As deputies responded, the man got into a black 4-door BMW and fled the location,” Deputy Gomez said.
The car was spotted by deputies, who tried to stop the driver. Instead, the driver failed to yield and sped away at a high speed, the deputy said.
The driver was identified as Mr. Gallegos, he said.
“The driver drove westbound on Chino Hills Parkway and reached speeds of 80 mph,” Deputy Gomez said.
After hitting a curb near Carbon Canyon Road, the car became disabled. Both suspects were arrested, Deputy Gomez said.
Inside the car, deputies found burglary tools and suspected stolen property from other crimes, the deputy said.
Both men were transferred to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in connection with outstanding warrants, San Bernardino County court records show.
A court appearance in San Bernardino County has not been scheduled.
Rifle found at
traffic stop
Pomona police arrested a 54-year-old Chino Hills man on Jan. 27 after a rifle loaded with a live round in the chamber was found in plain sight inside his car during a traffic stop.
Tharwart Besada was booked into the Pomona City Jail on suspicion of firearms charges, Pomona police said.
The police department’s Major Crimes Task Force stopped the driver of a car after noticing equipment violations and expired registration, police said.
“Officers conducted an enforcement stop and observed a rifle within arm’s reach of the driver,” Pomona police said in a statement. “When officers checked the weapon, they found a live round in the chamber. Upon further inspection of the vehicle, a loaded magazine was located in the center console.”
Officers learned the rifle was legally owned by Mr. Besada, but he was arrested on suspicion of violation of transporting the weapon improperly, police said.
Mr. Besada was booked on charges of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
Chino man arrested on sex crime
A 20-year-old Chino man was among six people arrested Jan. 25 during a Pomona Police Department undercover operation targeting sex purchasers and human traffickers.
The operation had Pomona police officers posing as prostitutes on East Holt and Indian Hill boulevards, police said.
Homero Luna of Chino was arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of narcotics.
Four men – Edgar Chavez Solis, 28, of La Puente; Francisco Seminario, 91, of Norco; Ricardo Mendoza, 36, of North Hills; and Jorge Castellanos, 49, of Pomona – were arrested on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute, and 20-year-old Triumph Edwards, of Ontario, was arrested on suspicion of pandering.
Pomona police said they rescued 11 juveniles and several adult victims of human trafficking in 2022.
Burglary suspect nabbed
Police in Chino jailed a 34-year-old Chino Hills man last Saturday on suspicion of burglarzing a home in the 3600 block of Shasta Street in Chino.
Mauricio Gonzalez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, vehicle theft, vandalism, possession of burglary tools, petty theft and driving on a suspended license, according to San Bernardino County court records.
Chino police were called at 10:02 a.m. on a report of a burglary alarm, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
Officers stopped a car that was leaving the home and talked with the driver. Police believed the driver had committed the burglary and arrested the man, Sgt. Olden said.
Drugs, stolen
documents found
An early-morning traffic stop for a moving violation Jan. 25 turned up narcotics, stolen financial documents and burglary tools and resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man from Chino.
Chino police stopped the car at 4:31 a.m. in the 5200 block of Francis Avenue, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
“A police K-9 arrived and alerted to the odor of narcotics during an exterior sniff of the vehicle,” the sergeant said.
Suspected stolen financial documents, narcotics and burglary tools were also found, he said.
Juan Vargas was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, county jail records show.
‘Etching’ event
Feb. 18
Chino police and the City of Chino will host a free catalytic converter etching event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Chino City Yards, 5050 Schaefer Ave., west of Central Avenue.
Reservations are not required, but residents will be served on a first come, first-serve basis.
The catalytic converter will have the car’s license plate etched on it, which can provide police officers information if it is stolen or later located during an investigation, police said.
Residents can have their catalytic converters etched for free by appointment during the year at five locations—The Care Shop (909) 364-0444; Auto Technik Carcare (909) 902-6615; Chino Tire and Muffler (909) 328-7115; A-1 Auto Expert (909) 393-0777; and Chino Valley Muffler and Performance (909) 627-2708.
Salute to Public Safety April 4
The annual Salute to Public Safety luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
The event, which is hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, honors the employees of the Chino and Chino Hills police departments and the Chino Valley Fire District.
Cost is $65 for Chamber members, $80 for non-members. Lunch and dessert will be served.
Information: tinyurl.com/cvsalute2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.