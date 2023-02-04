Run for Russ
today in Chino
Several hundred people are expected to compete today (Feb. 4) in the annual Run for Russ 5K run-walk, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while on a traffic stop on Feb. 1, 2000.
Cost is $35 if registering today.
The race course will take runners from the starting line on Chino Avenue and head east towards Central Avenue.
From there, runners will turn south onto Central Avenue to Schaefer Avenue.
A left turn onto Schaefer Avenue will lead runners past the Russ Miller Memorial at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street, the spot where Officer Miller was struck.
Runners will then make a left turn onto Magnolia Avenue, a left turn onto Chino Avenue and cross the finish line on Chino Avenue, just west of Central Avenue.
Bikes, rollerskates or skateboards are not allowed on the course.
Participants will be treated to a pancake breakfast by the Chino Kiwanis Club.
Snacks and a T-shirt will also be available for runners.
Information: runforruss.com.
Cornhole
tournament set
Chino High School Sports Boosters will host its inaugural cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Chino American Legion, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Spots are limited to 100 teams.
Cost is $60 per team if registered by Sunday, Feb. 5.
After that date, cost rises to $70.
A continental breakfast will be served and players will receive a T-shirt.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
Proceeds benefit sports programs at Chino High School.
Information: scott_ros sen@chino.k12.ca.us.
Youth track
meet signups
Signups for the 2023 City of Chino Hills youth track and field meet began Monday at chinohills.org/events. The meet is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive.
Children born between 2008 and 2016 can participate.
Deadline to register is Friday, March 3. Cost is $13, which includes two events.
Information on signups for the City of Chino meet, scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at Don Lugo High School, can be obtained by visiting teamsideline.com/chino.
Deadline to register is Friday, March 17.
For cost, email chino sports@cityofchino.org.
HS boosters golf event April 21
The Ontario Christian High School boosters will host its 29th annual Golf Classic at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21 at El Prado Golf Course, 5665 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $175 per golfer, which includes breakfast and lunch.
Information: Larry Vanden Berge at (909) 996-2382 or lvandenberge@oc schools.org.
Kevin Knutson at (909) 973-9536 or kevin@elprado golfcourses.com; or athlet ics.ocschools.org/athletics/booster-club/.
