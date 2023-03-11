Victory
Baptist
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. The theme for 2023 is “Growing in Christ.” The message will come from 2 Peter 2:1-3 on watching for false teachers. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6 p.m. on the book of Acts, finishing chapter 9. A prayer service will be held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and a family Bible study at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino. Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409.
Livestream is available for all services at vbcchino.com.
Valley Christian
Church
Pastor Mike Spradlin will continue the series called “Blessed Are: Wisdom for the Journey” on the blessings Jesus offers for “The Merciful” based on Matthew 5:7 at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 12410 Norton Ave. Nursery and toddler care is provided for each service, and children’s and youth programs are at the 10:45 a.m. service. Livestream and further information: vccchino.com.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Elijah continues with part 2 of the Easter series: “The Last Sayings of Jesus” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Spanish service is available at 1:30 p.m. and streamed on Facebook.
A discipleship class on discovering your life mission will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall with light food and refreshments.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series titled “The Last Week: More than Passion” exploring the last week of Jesus’ earthly life with the message “Jesus Clears the Temple” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvc church.org.
Chino United
Methodist
Pastor Amy Yoon will speak on “If You Want to Walk on Water, Get out of the Boat,” with the message “That Sinking Feeling,” based on Matthew 14:31 and 2 Corinthians 1:20 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Guest speaker Donald Perkins from According to Prophecy Ministries will speak at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. services at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online with the Book of Revelation.
The Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will feature Wes Bentley from Far Reaching Ministries. Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. will be held in the banquet hall and includes breakfast.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
The San Gabriel Academy Chorale and Bell Royale will hold a music worship concert at the 3 p.m. service today (March 11) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Dr. in Chino.
The service will be streamed online.
