Conquistadores win first league title since 1980

The 43-year streak is over.
The Don Lugo High boys’ basketball program won its first league championship since 1980, capturing the Mt. Baldy League title Wednesday night with a 90-43 win at Ontario High School.
Don Lugo (8-1 in league) captured sole possession of the Mt. Baldy League title after second-place Montclair fell to Chaffey on Wednesday to fall two games back of Don Lugo in league standings.
Montclair played at Don Lugo Friday night after Champion press time in the regular season finale.
The Conquistadores last won a league title during the 1979-80 season, taking the Montview League title with a 9-3 record under Coach Bryce Gharring, who resigned from coaching and teaching shortly after the CIF-Southern Section postseason to become an insurance agent.
Don Lugo will compete in this year’s Division 4AA postseason. Brackets will be released at noon Sunday, Feb. 5 at cifss.org.
