Valley Christian
Church
Pastor Mike Spradlin will continue the series on Sunday called “Blessed Are: Wisdom for the Journey” discussing the blessings Jesus offers in Matthew 5:5 for “The Meek” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 12410 NortonAve.
Nursery and toddler care is provided for each service, and children’s and youth programs are at the 10:45 a.m. service. Livestream and further information: vccchino.com.
Food distribution
at church today
The Spanish ministry of Living Word Assembly Church at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino will hold a food distribution for the needy from 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 25).
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Michael Tafoya will continue the series “All In” with the message “Growing in Christ” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
At 11:30 a.m., a class called “Discovering My Ministry” will be held in the fellowship hall. The class will help you understand the purpose for which you were created. Light food and refreshments will be served.
Chino United
Methodist
Pastor Amy Yoon will speak on “Crying out in Fear” in the series “If you Want to Walk on Water, Get out of the Boat,” based on Matthew 14:26-30 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Christ Lutheran
Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Lenten Journey Begins” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. All sermons are on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. focus on the Gospel of Mark at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online with the Book of Revelation.
Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. going through 2 Kings will be held in the banquet hall, and includes breakfast. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Koin
Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Radical: A Study of the Book of Acts” with the message “The Church in Action” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Pastor Vinh Nguyen will speak on “Press Onward” at the 3 p.m. service today (Feb. 25) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive. The service will be streamed online.
