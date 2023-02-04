A six-story self-storage facility proposed for the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue in Chino Hills will be discussed by the Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in council chambers.
The 1.7-acre site is located between the Monte Vista Mobile Home Park and Chino Creek.
The proposal calls for a 118,425-square-foot building with 750-square-feet of office space, a 542-square-foot lobby, a 10,818-square foot parking garage, and 106,315-square feet of gross storage area, of which 77,425-square-feet is net leasable storage area divided into approximately 829 leasable storage units, according to a city staff report.
The facility, to be named GoStoreIt, would include two basement levels and a ground floor parking garage with a maximum height of 58 feet.
The applicant, Madison Capital Group Management, LLC of Newport Beach, is proposing a reduction in the number of required parking spaces from 46 to 34, representing a 26 percent reduction, according to the report.
A raised median will be constructed on Monte Vista, as well as curb, gutter, sidewalk, streetlights, and parkway, and a sidewalk will be built in front of the facility on Chino Hills Parkway.
