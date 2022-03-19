The Chino Hills City Council will choose from two redistricting maps during the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday in city council chambers.
At the Feb. 22 meeting, councilmembers selected two maps from several and asked city staff to work with the city’s demographics consultant, National
Demographics Corporation, to incorporate their suggestions.
Once the map is adopted, the new boundaries will be in place in time for the November election.
To view the maps, visit redistrictingchino hills.org, click in “Go To” and drop down to “draft maps.”
