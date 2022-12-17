$5.39 credit on
December utility bill
Chino Hills property owners will see a $5.39 credit on their utility bill this month to make up for missed service by former trash hauler Republic Services during the eight-day strike in December 2021.
Most residents experienced at least one missed trash pickup by Republic Services during labor negotiations. Many posted on social media during the strike that they should receive a refund for any uncollected trash.
The credit will appear on the City of Chino Hills utility bill, not the Waste Management bill.
No street sweeping
tickets for holidays
There will be no street sweeping tickets issued to Chino Hills residents beginning Friday, Dec. 23 until Friday, Dec. 30 to allow for extra visitors during the holidays.
Enforcement will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Chino Hills City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Chino City Hall and most city facilities will close at noon Friday, Dec. 23. Facilities will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27.
On Friday, Dec. 30, city facilities will close at noon.
Hanukkah
celebration
Rabbi Mendy Harlig invites the community to the fourth annual Hannukah celebration at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, featuring a large menorah on the stage that will be lit. Entertainment and activities will be provided.
Information: (909) 890-8677 or visit JewishChino Hills.com.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 10 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot. Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence. Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Chino General
Plan survey
The City of Chino is updating its general plan to guide developments in the city over the next 20 years.
Residents are encouraged to take a survey to share their priorities for the community’s future.
The update will occur over a two-year period and will be shaped through community input.
To take the survey, visit cityofchino.org/gpusurvey.
