Victory
Baptist
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. The theme for 2023 is “Growing in Christ.” The message will come from 2 Peter 1:16-21 on the importance of God’s word. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6 p.m. on the book of Acts, finishing chapter 9. A prayer service will be held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and a family Bible study at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino. Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409.
Livestream is available for all services at vbcchino.com.
Valley Christian
Church
Pastor Mike Spradlin will continue the series called “Blessed Are: Wisdom for the Journey” on the blessings Jesus offers for the hungry and the thirsty, based on Matthew 5:6 at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 12410 Norton Ave. Nursery and toddler care is provided for each service, and children’s and youth programs are at the 10:45 a.m. service. Livestream and further information: vccchi no.com.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will give a message on “The Last Sayings of Jesus” based on John 19:30 titled “I Thirst” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.Spanish service is available at 1:30 p.m. and streamed on Facebook. A class on discovering your spiritual maturity will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Information: livingword chino.org.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin a new sermon series titled “The Last Week: More than Passion” exploring the last week of Jesus’ earthly life with the message “The Triumphal Entry” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvc church.org.
Chino United
Methodist
Pastor Amy Yoon will speak on “If You Want to Walk on Water, Get out of the Boat,” with the message “That Sinking Feeling,” based on Matthew 14:29-31 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Christ Lutheran
Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Born Again” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. All sermons are on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. focus on the Gospel of Mark at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online with the Book of Revelation.
The Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will feature Wes Bentley from Far Reaching Ministries. Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. going through 2 Kings will be held in the banquet hall and includes breakfast.
Koin
Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Pastor Paul Cho will speak on “Experiencing the Healing Power of God” at the 3 p.m. service today (March 4) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be streamed online.
