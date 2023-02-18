The Ayala High School Chinese Club’s Lion Dancers (ABOVE) and Folk Dancers Jiahui Shi and Annie Philavong (RIGHT), entertain the audience at the Chino Hills City Council meeting on Tuesday. The city council issued a proclamation to club members commemorating the Lunar New Year and wished them good fortune, health, and longevity as they celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.
Sharing Chinese traditions
- Champion photos by Marianne Napoles
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino man arrested in Montclair for attempted lewd acts on a child
- Chino plans to purchase 214-acre correctional facility
- City Council demands removal of Judge Cara Hutson
- Chino man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing children’s hair styling shop in Chino Hills
- Storage facility to loom near Monte Vista Mobile Homes
- Senior housing by 'red barn'
- Chino Hills cautions about final inspections
- Chino plans to sell 1.3 billion gallons of water to Niagara
- Galactic theme to replace animals at children’s library
- Here and there
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Technology is reshaping warfare (2)
- City Council demands removal of Judge Cara Hutson (1)
- Sixteen Chino Valley student-athletes sign with college choices today on National Signing Day (1)
- After 135 years — Chino Valley Champion is ‘here to stay’ (1)
- Chino weighs in on affordable housing ‘incentives’ (1)
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.