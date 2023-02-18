The Ayala High School Chinese Club’s Lion Dancers (ABOVE) and Folk Dancers Jiahui Shi and Annie Philavong (RIGHT), entertain the audience at the Chino Hills City Council meeting on Tuesday. The city council issued a proclamation to club members commemorating the Lunar New Year and wished them good fortune, health, and longevity as they celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

