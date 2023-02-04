Dead tired

They were injected with herbicide, wilted, and eventually died.
More than 300 palm trees are ready to be removed after a “drill and kill” project designed to reduce potential fire hazard in Carbon Canyon has come to an end.
The project began a year ago under a $48,088 contract between the City of Chino Hills and the Santa Ana Watershed Association (SAWA).
It takes approximately 12 to 18 months for the trees to wilt to the levels they are now, said officials.
California Conservation Corps crews, working under the supervision of SAWA, will be removing the dead biomass and palm fronds between Chino Hills Parkway and Sleepy Hollow in the next two weeks.
