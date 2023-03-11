Attorneys sought for Isaiah’s Rock event
Volunteer attorneys are needed to provide legal advice on matters such as unlawful detainer, family law, criminal, general civil and immigration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Isaiah’s Rock, 13031 Seventh St. in Chino.
Isaiah’s Rock provides weekly food distribution to the needy and holiday giveaways.
To volunteer, call Lindsay at the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association at (909) 483-0548 or contact Christina Bernheim by text at (909) 949-1960, or email her at cbernheim@fjblaw.com.
‘Stepping Up for Girls’ today
Last-minute signups are still being taken for today’s (March 11) “Stepping Up for Girls” event that will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chino High School, 5431 Jefferson Ave.
The program, organized by the Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, is offered at no cost and includes lunch.
Speaker topics will include dangers of the internet, bullying, the importance of staying in school, homework help resources, and more.
Parents are encouraged to attend. Information: (909) 536-1932 or (909) 628-0966.
Preserve road
closures meeting
The City of Chino will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at the Parkhouse at The Preserve, 15871 Main St. The meeting will cover road closures, development updates, progress made, and future projects.
City Council representatives and staff will be in attendance to address concerns and answer questions.
Guest speakers at
CV Democrat Club
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will gather in person and online via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13.
For the in-person location, email chinovalleydemo crats21@gmail.com or join online by visiting tinyurl.com/jh 6f2cv2 at least 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting.
Guest speakers will provide updates on Women’s History Month, local school district issues, and the club’s strategy for 2023.
The public is invited and club membership is available on request. Information: chi novalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Bunco for the Barn March 16
The Chino Valley Historical Society will host a bunco event at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., to raise funds for the Old Schoolhouse Museum’s future barn.
Cost is $25 and includes appetizers and prizes.
Only 80 tickets are available.
To purchase tickets, call (909) 334-3270 or email lfritsch@cityofchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.