Los Serranos streets getting major upgrades

The Los Serranos Safe Routes to School “east” project that recently began will cause inconvenience to residents for now but will result in new curb and gutter, sidewalks, streetlights, and even some new mailboxes for those that are being disrupted by the construction.
The City of Chino Hills awarded an $866,873 contract to Gentry Brothers, Inc., to improve Gird Avenue between Del Norte Avenue and Valle Vista Drive; Lugo Avenue between Del Norte Avenue and Valle Vista Drive; and El Molino Boulevard between Montecito Drive and Los Serranos Boulevard.
The work will include reconstruction of the half-street roadway, new sidewalks, driveways, and ADA ramps, as well as the removal of old street lights on wooden poles.
Fencing will be relocated as needed.
City staff and the contractor met with residents to discuss the project and any special circumstances that will result from the construction.
The project was funded with Community Development Block Grant funds, a grant from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, and the city’s general fund.
Safe Streets “west”
The western side of these streets were improved in 2020 in a separate project called Safe Routes to School “west.”
The project cost $800,000 using the same funding sources as the east project.
Since 2007, the city has spent more than $20 million on infrastructure improvements including storm drains, sidewalks, and streetlights in Los Serranos.
When the community was built in the 1920s as part of the Los Serranos Golf Course, there were no requirements for sidewalks, streetlights, and storm drains.
