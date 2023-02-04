It came down to the final match.
Chino High School’s Jordan Mallo scored a first-period pin over Western High’s Angel Ramirez in the 145-pound match Wednesday night to push the Cowboys to a 37-35 victory, securing the program’s first CIF-Southern Section Dual Meet championship.
Chino, the Mt. Baldy League champion, finished 4-0 in the Division 5 Dual Meet championships, which began last Saturday.
In Wednesday’s match, Chino and Western each held the lead several times throughout the night and Chino trailed 35-31 going into Mallo’s match.
Chino and Don Lugo will compete today (Feb. 4) at 9 a.m. in the Mt. Baldy League individual meet at Chino High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.