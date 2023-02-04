High school scoreboard

Wrestling
CIF-Southern Section Dual Meet
Championships
Division 5 (at Western High School in Anaheim)
First-round scores: Chino 50, Savanna 22; Sonora 64, Don Lugo 18; Western 81, Montclair 0; El Dorado 39, Quartz Hill 33; Marina 54, Channel Islands 21; Santa Fe 65, Littlerock 12; La Habra 49, Liberty 30; Lancaster 42, Coachella Valley 30.
Second-round scores: Chino 45, Lancaster 20; Western 54, El Dorado 24; Sonora 42, Marina 27; Santa Fe 64, La Habra 7.
Semifinal scores: Chino 54, Santa Fe 27; Western 42, Sonora 30.
Finals: Chino 37. Western 35.
Division 3
(at San Clemente
High School)
First-round scores: Millikan 45, Chino Hills 31; Trabuco Hills 61, Upland 11; San Clemente 40, Laguna Hills 33; Buena 36, Bishop Amat 33; Etiwanda 72, Patriot 6; Hillcrest 57, Rio Mesa 24; Rancho Cucamonga 45, Aliso Niguel 33; Chaminade 51, Irvine 27.
Second-round scores: Trabuco Hills 36, San Clemente 36 (Trabuco Hills wins tiebreaker); Etiwanda 60, Buena 12; Hillcrest 45, Millikan 33; Chaminade 48, Rancho Cucamonga 30.
Semifinals: Etiwanda 39, Trabuco Hills 33; Chaminade 60, Hillcrest 24.
Finals: Etiwanda 39, Chaminade 33.
Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 80,
Baldwin Park 44
Chino improved to 11-15 overall, 6-3 in league with Wednesday’s win over Baldwin Park (4-23, 1-9).
Montclair 60,
Chino 54
Chino fell into a second-place tie with Montclair in the league standings with Monday’s loss to the Cavaliers.
Don Lugo 63,
Chaffey 24
The Conquistadores improved to 13-10 overall, 7-1 in league with its Jan. 27 win .
Chino 0,
Ontario 0
(double forfeit)
The Cowboys game at Ontario High was stopped in the third quarter with Chino leading 43-29 after a fight erupted between players of both teams. The game resulted in a double forfeit and a loss for both teams.
Palomares League
Ayala 80,
Claremont 37
Ayala’s 43-point win Tuesday night over Claremont improved the team’s record to 16-10 overall, 6-3 in league.
Ayala 57,
Alta Loma 41
The Bulldogs improved to 5-3 in league with its Jan. 27 win against the Braves (2-6 in league).
Baseline League
Upland 67,
Chino Hills 54
Upland’s 13-point win Wednesday night over Chino Hills improved the Highlanders’ record to 14-12 overall, 2-7 in league.
Rancho Cucamonga 95, Chino Hills 69
The Huskies fell to 0-8 in league with a loss Jan. 27 to Rancho Cucamonga. Rancho Cucamonga trailed 19-16 after one quarter before outscoring the Huskies 35-10 in the second quarter to take a 51-29 lead into haftime.
Ambassador League
Linfield Christian 64,
Ontario Christian 53
Ontario Christian trailed 40-13 at halftime and couldn’t catch Linfield Christian Tuesday night to fall to 16-8 overall, 4-3 in the Ambassador League standings.
Nonleague
Ayala 61,
Marquez 44
Ayala led 22-9 after one quarter and outscored the Gladiators 28-20 in the second half last Saturday at the MLK Showcase in Huntington Park.
Girls basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 36,
Montclair 30
Chino clinched at least a share of the league championship Monday night with a six-point win over Montclair.
Don Lugo 52,
Ontario 26
Don Lugo led 24-8 at halftime Wednesday night in its 26-point victory over Ontario.
Chino 60,
Ontario 17
Chino remained undefeated in league games on Jan. 27 with a 43-point victory over the Jaguars. Malani Johnson scored 24 points and Lyndsey Valverde added 16 points for Chino, which improved to 17-5 overall, 7-0 in league.
Chaffey 41,
Don Lugo 39
Don Lugo’s Elizabeth Camargo connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Maliyah Alvarez scored 12 points on Jan. 27 in the Conquistadores’ two-point loss to Chaffey.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 75, Linfield Christian 34
The Knights extended their winning streak to 16 games with Tuesday night’s 41-point victory over the Lions. With the win, Ontario Christian improved to 24-2 overall, 8-0 in league games.
Palomares League
Claremont 52,
Ayala 47
Claremont went to 23-4 overall, 7-2 in the Palomares League standings on Tuesday, beating Ayala by five points. Ayala fell to 10-15 overall, 4-5 in league with the loss.
Ayala 56,
Alta Loma 52
Ayala kept Alta Loma (0-8 in league) out of the win column in the Palomares League on Jan. 27, beating the Braves by four points.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 50,
Upland 24
Huskies’ junior Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 23 points to reach 1,013 career points Wednesday night to lead Chino Hills past Upland.
Chino Hills 50,
Rancho Cucamonga 45
Chino Hills High’s Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 18 points and Kimora Moore added 12 points on Jan. 27 to lead the Huskies past the Cougars. The Huskies trailed 21-17 at halftime before outscoring Rancho Cucamonga 33-23 in the second half.
Boys soccer
Baseline League
Chino Hills 3,
Los Osos 2
Chino Hills captured the Baseline League championship for the first time since 2017 on Thursday, beating the Grizzlies at Los Osos High stadium in Rancho Cucamonga. The Huskies (12-3-2 overall, 8-1-1 in league) scored all three of its goals in the first half. Los Osos (7-3 in league) finished second in the league standings, followed by Rancho Cucamonga (5-4-1), Etiwanda (4-6), Upland (3-6-1) and Damien (1-8-1).
Chino Hills 1,
Rancho Cucamonga 1 (OT)
The Huskies and Cougars battled to a 1-1 tie Jan. 27 in a league game played at Rancho Cucamonga High.
Palomares League
Claremont 1,
Ayala 0
Claremont (13-1-6, 6-0-3) broke a scoreless halftime tie Tuesday with a second-half goal and shut out the Bulldogs for a league win.
Bonita 4,
Ayala 2
Bonita scored two goals in the first half and added a pair of goals in the second half Jan. 27 in its win over the Bulldogs (1-13-1, 0-7-1).
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 2,
Chino 0
Montclair improved to 7-0-2 in league with Monday’s shutout win over Chino, which fell to 7-7-4 overall, 1-5-3 in league.
Ontario 3,
Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo finished its season at 6-10-3 overall, 2-5-3 in league Wednesday night with a shut out loss to Ontario (4-7-6-, 3-5-1). Don Lugo goalie Anthony Barragan made three saves in the loss.
Don Lugo 2,
Chaffey 2
Don Lugo’s Jayden Alvarez and Ramiro Avila each scored a goal and goalie Carlos Banuelos made four saves in the Conquistadores’ tie with the Tigers on Jan. 27.
Ontario 2,
Chino 1
Chino fell to 7-6-4 overall, 1-4-3 in league with a Jan. 27 loss to the Jaguars (3-7-6, 2-5-1).
Ambassador League
Linfield Christian 4, Ontario Christian 0
Linfield Christian’s Kayden Weigand scored two goals and recorded an assist, Johnny Haddadin had a goal and two assists and Jeremy Maloney scored a goal for the Lions Tuesday in their shutout victory over Ontario Christian (9-11-3, 2-5).
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 4,
Entrepreneur 0
Ontario Christian improved its season record to 9-10-3 on Jan. 27 with a shutout win over Entrepreneur High of Highland.
Girls soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 1,
Ontario 0
Mt. Baldy League champion Don Lugo recorded a shut out victory Wednesday over Ontario to improve to 9-0 in league.
Don Lugo 9,
Chaffey 0
Don Lugo captured its second straight league title Monday night, shutting out the Tigers to extend its winning streak to 11 games.
Don Lugo 3,
Baldwin Park 0
The Conquistadores (7-0 in league) clinched at least a tie for the Mt. Baldy League title Jan. 25, shutting out Baldwin Park at the Don Lugo High stadium. It is the second straight league title in the sport for the Conquistadores.
Chino 3,
Ontario 0
Chino scored two goals in the first half and added its third goal in the second half in its shutout victory Jan. 27 against Ontario.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 3,
Upland 0
Chino Hills scored three second-half goals Tuesday night and shut out the Highlanders to improve to 11-5 overall, 5-4 in the Baseline League standings.
Chino Hills 1,
Rancho Cucamonga 0
The Huskies scored a goal in the first half in their Jan. 27 win over the Cougars.
Palomares League
Claremont 1,
Ayala 0
Claremont captured a share of the league championship Tuesday night with a shutout win over Ayala. The victory improved the Wolfpack’s record to 17-3-2 overall and 7-1-1 in league. Ayala fell to 9-5-3 overall, 5-3-1 in league.
Alta Loma 3,
Ayala 0
Alta Loma led 1-0 at the half and added two goals in the final 40 minutes on Jan. 26 for a shutout victory over the Bulldogs.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 5, Aquinas 0
Ontario Christian (8-1-1 in league) secured second place in the Ambassador League Thursday with a shut out victory over Aquinas. Arrowhead Christian (9-0-1) won the league title.
Ontario Christian 2, Linfield Christian 1
The Knights remained one game back of Arrowhead Christian in the Ambassador League standings Tuedsay with a one-goal victory over Linfield Christian.
Western Christian 4, Ontario Christian 0
Ontario Christian lost its first league game of the 2022-23 season Jan. 27, falling to Western Christian (8-6-6, 3-1-2). The Knights fell to 13-4-2 overall, 6-1-1 in league with the loss.
Girls water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 13,
Chaffey 2
Chino completed an undefeated Mt. Baldy League season, winning the league title Thursday with a victory over Chaffey.
Chino 14,
Ontario 1
Mt. Baldy League leader Chino High improved to 7-0 in league matches with a Jan. 27 13-goal victory over Ontario.
Los Altos Tournament
Chino Hills High reported scores from last weekend’s tournament: Chino Hills 15, Corona 12; Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 12, Chino Hills 9.
Nonleague
Ayala 15,
Chino 8
The Bulldogs defeated the Cowgirls Tuesday night to improve to 12-4 overall in a match between two Chino Valley Unified schools at the Ayala High pool.
