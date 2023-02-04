‘Jewtalian’
concludes tonight
The comedy “Jewtalian” about two boys, Finn and Frank, in an enduring friendship will be performed for the final time at 8 p.m. tonight (Feb. 4),
Tickets for the play, directed by Toni Lynd, are $18 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and students. To reserve a seat, visit chinocommunitytheatre.org and click on “Seat Yourself” or call (909) 590-1149.
Class on
Constitution Feb. 6
A class on the Constitution taught by Douglas V. Gibbs will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. Cost is $10 and materials are provided. The class is covering Article 1, Section 7. Students may come early for a no-host dinner.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Black history month
storytime at library
A storytime celebrating Black History Month will be held for children from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Chino Hills Branch Library. The afternoon will include songs, books, and a craft, all related to African American culture.
The library is at 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Suicide prevention
awareness Feb. 7
The Chino Valley School District will hold its second Suicide Prevention Awareness Forum of the school year for parents, guardians, and community members at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Chino High School multipurpose room, 5431 Jefferson Ave.
Dianne Vargas, a consultant contracted by county offices of education and school districts throughout the state, will go over the warning signs of suicide and immediate actions to take.
Childcare and Spanish interpretation will be provided.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Alice in Wonderland
at Chino Hills library
Children can follow Alice down the rabbit hole and make fantastical crafts from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Chino Hills Branch Library.
The event will include characters from Alice in Wonderland, crafts, face painting, a balloon artist, and a DJ. For every 15 items checked out, children will receive an incentive and a ticket for a chance to win one of several prizes.
The library is at 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Spaghetti dinner Feb. 11
The annual St. Margaret Mary Church and Knights of Columbus spaghetti dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 inside the St. Margaret Mary Parish Hall, 12686 Central Ave. in Chino.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under.
Chino Tea Party
to meet
Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. Speaker will be Gary Johnson, a licensed amateur ham radio operator for more than 50 years, who will speak about the importance of communication in times of emergency, especially if the electrical grid fails.
This will be the first in a series of emergency preparation meetings and will include information on how to form community groups to survive in dire times.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Sweetheart social
for adults 50+
The City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will hold a Sweetheart Social from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event includes refreshments and activities for a chance to win a prize.
No registration is required for the free event, which will take place in the Great Oak Hall at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Grocery distribution Feb. 18
Food for Life Ministry will give away groceries from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Gateway-Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave. at Oaks Avenue in Chino.
Residents will need identification.
Information: (909) 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Used book sale
at library
Chino Hills Friends of the Library will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the community room of the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Fill a bag of books for $5 using your own bag or a bag given by the library.
Proceeds go towards programming and new books.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Blood drives
scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives in the next 10 days in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
•9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, Nexgrill Industries, Inc., 14050 Laurelwood Place, Chino.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
Clothing drive
Feb. 25
Chino Boyz baseball team will host a clothing donation drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Commons shopping center in the parking lot near Toys R Us, 4635 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
Items can include clean clothing, shoes, belts, hats, backpacks, handbags, wal-lets, towels, linens, blankets, and pillows.
Senior door hanger
craft Feb. 27
Seniors looking to get crafty can create a festive door hanger at a monthly door decor event held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 inside the senior center craft room, 13170 Central Ave. Cost is $5. Registration is required.
To register: cityofchino.org/programs or call (909) 334-3271.
Free Tai Chi
for seniors
The City of Chino holds a free Tai Chi class from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Senior assistance at Chino Senior Center
The Chino Senior hosts a senior assistance event from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of the month.
Representatives from the Department of Aging and Adult services will assist with social services referrals, public benefit applications, and bus passes.
The next assistance event will be Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 13170 Central Ave.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals are held for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 10 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot.
Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Children’s storytime
on Wednesdays
Tunes and Tales, an interactive storytime, is held every Wednesday at the Chino Youth Museum from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at 13191 Sixth St.
Admission cost to enter the museum is $8.
Information: chinoyouth museum.com.
Bingo played on Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment.
Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
