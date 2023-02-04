Chino Hills Animal Hospital jumping through hoops

Chino Hills Animal Hospital, located at 3415 Chino Ave. in the unincorporated area of Chino, must annex into the city’s landscape and lighting district in order to construct a 2,907-square-foot addition.
The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the annexation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The veterinary hospital was approved for expansion by the city council in 2021, with conditions such as constructing improvements on the perimeter of Chino Avenue including curb and gutter, sidewalk, constructing a streetlight, parkway landscaping, and driveway approaches.
The city is also requiring the property owner to pay an annual assessment for the streetlight it will build as well as the existing streetlight.
The assessment will be $258 for the first year, which is subject to change each year to account for changes in maintenance and energy costs.
Written comments will be accepted through 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 or at the hearing.
Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
