Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry will host a grocery giveaway from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Jan. 21) at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
There is no charge, but residents must bring identification.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Landscape design class today
The City of Chino will hold a free water-wise landscape design class from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Jan. 21) at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave.
The class will go over assessing landscape, choosing water efficient plants, creating a landscape design, turf removal, resources for working with contractors, irrigation, project installation, and ongoing landscape care.
Attendees will have the opportunity to win water conservation prizes.
To register, call (909) 334-3282.
Kids night out
tonight
Children can enjoy an evening of fun at the Chino Youth Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. today (Jan. 21) at 13191 Sixth St.
The night’s activities include art projects, games, and preparing a dinner.
Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
To register: chinoyouth museum.com.
Constitution
class Jan. 23
A class on the Constitution taught by Douglas V. Gibbs will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $10 and materials are provided. The class is currently covering Article I, Congress.
Students are encouraged to come early and enjoy a no-host dinner. The community is welcome.
Information: Carol Houghton: (951) 415-4507.
CVUSD Parent
Forum Jan. 24
Chino Valley Unified School District School resource officers will discuss mental health resources, substance abuse trends, responsible social media practices, and positive technology use at a parent forum to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Ayala High School at 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event will provide resources and information on issues facing today’s youth.
School district professionals will be on hand to answer questions.
Free childcare and Spanish interpretation services will be available for parents, caregivers, guardians, and community members.
Information: andrea_john ston@chino.k12.ca.us
Photos sought to
wrap utility boxes
Residents are being sought to submit scenic photos of Chino Hills that will be wrapped around utility boxes. High-quality horizontal photos work best. Deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 31 for photos that will be used this year. Visit chinohills.org/utilityboxart.
A total of 20 utility boxes have been wrapped, with the goal to wrap 10 each year until all 54 boxes are wrapped.
The Chino Hills Public Art Committee makes the selections.
The city is in partnership with the Chino Hills Community Foundation for the project.
School boundary committee
Parents and residents who are interested in serving on the boundary committee for the second school in The Preserve may submit applications to the Chino Valley Unified School District by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The K-8 school is under construction on East Preserve Loop, south of Pine Avenue.
The committee will assist in establishing the attendance boundary for the 2024-2025 school year, not only for the new school but for the existing Cal Aero Preserve Academy on Main Street that opened in 2009.
Applications are available at chino.k12.ca.us/Page/53679.
Completed applications can be emailed to director of communications Andi Johnston at andrea_johnston@chino.k12.ca.us or mailed to Chino Valley Unified School District, attn: Andi Johnston, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, California 91710.
Spanish language police academy
Residents wanting to learn more about the police department and being a police officer can attend a Spanish language police academy for residents from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25 through Feb. 22 at the Chino Police Department. Topics include police K-9 unit, tactical patrolling, SWAT, and crime scenes. An English language academy will be held in the spring, police said.
Information: https://chi nopd.wufoo.com/forms/p1609ixc1eaq5ss.
Academia
Comunitaria del departamento
en español
El Departamento de Policía de Chino ofrecerá una academia comunitaria gratuita en español para enseñar a los residentes sobre el departamento, la unidad K9, tácticas de patrullaje, SWAT, CSI, y más. Las clases duran de las 6 p.m. hasta 9 p.m. empezando el miércoles 25 de enero y ocurrirá todos los miércoles hasta el 22 de febrero.
Para registrarse, visite: www.chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/p1609ixcleaq5ss/
Point-in-Time Count volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for the annual “Point in Time Count” that will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 under the Office of Homeless Services for San Bernardino County.
Volunteers will attend a virtual training available through a county website and will be deployed in teams to survey homeless people using a mobile application and hand out backpacks with essential items.
To volunteer, visit sbchp.sbcounty.gov or call (909) 501-0610.
Ayala TCC Cheer
clothing drive
The Ayala TCC Cheer team is collecting clothing items from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the bus parking lot of Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Clean socks, shoes, linens, towels, blankets, sheets, and other clothing items will be accepted. Pillows, furniture, and large items will not be accepted.
Information: ayalacomp cheerpresident@gmail.com
Blood drives
scheduled
Lifestream and the American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Starbucks, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, Townsend Jr. High School, 15359 Ilex Drive, and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive. Both locations are in Chino Hills. Information: redcross blood.org.
Water discount available
Low-income water customers in Chino Hills may apply for a $10 discount on their water bill by applying online at chinohills.org/LIRA or by picking up an application at the utility billing counter on the second floor of city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Once the city staff has reviewed and approved the application, the discount will appear on the next 12 monthly bills.
The customer will be notified if the application is denied.
The city launched the low-income rate assistance program (LIRA) in January 2019.
Residents must submit a new application each year and provide a copy of an Edison or Southern California Gas bill that verifies their enrollment in the California Alternate Rates for Energy rate assistance programs.
Persons who have questions or need assistance completing the application may call Utility Billing Customer Service (909) 364-2660.
Historical
Society meeting
The Chino Valley Historical Society invites the community to its general membership meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
Speaker will be David Allen, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin columnist, who will share excerpts from his collection of columns over the years which have been published in several books.
Membership forms will be available and can also be accessed at chinovalleyhistori calsociety.org.
Annual membership fees are: $25 for a single membership, $50 for a family membership (two or more), $10 for seniors ages 65 and up, and $1,000 for a business or organization.
Information: (909) 334-3278.
Sweetheart social
for adults 50+
The City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will hold a Sweetheart Social from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event includes refreshments and activities for a chance to win a prize.
The event will take place in the Great Oak Hall at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Feminine hygiene
products donations
The Chino Teen Advisory Committee is collecting new packaged disposable menstrual products to provide at no cost to teen participants for the HOPE Family Resource Center, a long-standing partnership between the city and school district to assist families in need, and the Teen Center.
Donations can be dropped off between 2 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the teen center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., and from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
Monetary donations are also accepted.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
Student speaker contest Feb. 9
The Chino Valley Lions Club will host its annual student speaker contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
Participants will prepare a speech on “Social Media: Connects Us or Isolates Us.”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
Participation is limited to six students.
A contest brochure is available at md4lions.org/student-speakers-contest.
Select “student speakers contest.”
Information and registration: Carole McCleary, (909) 632-8356.
Sharps containers free for residents
Sharps containers are available free of charge for disposal of needles and lancets through a partnership with Waste Management and the cities of Chino and Chino Hills.
Chino Hills residents may order four free containers per year and Chino residents may order one free container per year, with a second and third kit available for $5 each.
Containers can be ordered by calling (800) 423-9986.
Residents may return the filled containers in a pre-paid mail-back box.
Chino Hills information: chinohills.org/sharpsdis posal.
Chino information: ca-chi no.civicplus.com/238/House hold-Hazardous-Waste.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals are held for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 10 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot.
Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Children’s storytime
on Wednesdays
Tunes and Tales, an interactive storytime, is held every Wednesday at the Chino Youth Museum from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at 13191 Sixth St.
Admission cost to enter the museum is $8.
Information: chinoyouth museum.com.
Bingo played on Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment.
Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
