Democrats to hold
holiday meeting
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will gather at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 for its annual end-of-the-year holiday potluck and member recognition meeting at a member’s home.
The meeting will be in-person only.
At 7 p.m., club events over the past year will be highlighted along with members’ contributions.
An analysis of election results and future direction will also be discussed.
For information on the meeting’s location, email chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com. Club membership is available on request.
Prison advisory
meetings Dec. 13
The citizens advisory committees for the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW) will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave. in Chino.
The advisory committees are held one hour apart on the same day, with the men’s advisory committee meeting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women’s committee at 9:30 a.m. The wardens and lieutenants from each prison are in attendance.
Meetings are held the second Tuesday every two months to give the public an opportunity to hear about prison happenings.
Winter party with
Santa at library
The Chino Branch Library will entertain Santa Claus and hold winter festivities for children from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 13180 Central Ave.
The event will include holiday-themed crafts, a station to write letters to Santa, storytime, and photos with Santa.
For every 15 items checked out, participants will receive an incentive and a ticket to win holiday prizes.
Information: (909) 465-5280.
Blood drives
scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Chino Hills Government Center at 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
•noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
•noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Chino Police Department, 5450 Walnut Ave., Chino.
•11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, Kaiser Permanente Chino Hills Regional Lab, 13000 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. Information: redcross blood.org.
Festive meeting for
Chino Hills 55+ Club
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will hold its annual holiday meeting for members only at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton.
Coffee and registration begin at 9:30 a.m.
The theme is “holidays” that will include a holiday-catered lunch after the meeting with entertainment by Mike Vicari who will perform a Frank Sinatra tribute.
Club members’ December birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated.
The City of Chino Hills strongly recommends that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, continue to mask while in indoor public settings and businesses.
Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686
Dessert and show Dec. 15
Chino Cultural Foundation and the Chino Community Theatre will host a dessert and show fundraiser at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the theatre, 13123 Seventh St. in Chino.
Cost is $25, which includes dessert and admission to “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of a Christmas Carol” play. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Sue Bright at (909) 628-8506 or chinocultural foundation.com. Proceeds benefit the Youth Arts Scholarship program.
Chino General
plan survey
The City of Chino is updating its general plan to guide developments in the city over the next 20 years.
Residents are encouraged to take a survey to share their priorities for the community’s future.
The update will occur over a two-year period and will be shaped through community input.
To take the survey visit cityofchino.org/gpusurvey.
Hanukkah
celebration
Rabbi Mendy Harlig invites the community to the fourth annual Hannukah celebration at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, featuring a large menorah on the stage that will be lit.
Highlights of the show will be “The Dancing Rabbis” on stage, a BMX stunt show, a D.J., Hannukah swag, selfies with the dreidel mascot, latkes, donuts, and chocolate gelt. Rabbi Harlig leads the Chabad Jewish Center in Chino Hills.
Information: (909) 890-8677 or visit JewishChino Hills.com.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 10 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot. Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence. Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Bingo played on Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Bingo will not be played Dec. 29.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals continue for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, located at 5665 Edison Ave. The group is open to singers 16 and over. There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted. Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
