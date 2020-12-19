CrossPoint Church
An outdoor Christmas Eve candlelight service will take place 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino. Worship on the green is held at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit crosspointchino.org.
Inland Hills Church
The community is invited to Chrsitmas Eve services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. in person and online Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 24 at 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino. Visit inlandhills.com/christmas.
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Christmas Eve services at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills will be held 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino. Spanish and Chinese translation will take place at both services. Visit calvarycch.org.
Gateway Karis
A Christmas Eve candlelight service will take place 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino.
Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Visit gatewaychurchchi no.org.
Chino Valley Community
The community is welcome to an outdoor candlelight Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Hot beverages and children's crafts will be available. The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Call 606-4848 or visit cvcchurch.org.
