Calvary Chapel Chino Hills

Christmas Eve services at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills will be held at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino. 

Spanish and Chinese translation will take place at both services. 

Visit calvarycch.org.

CrossPoint Church

An outdoor Christmas Eve candlelight service will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.

Outdoor worship on the green is held at 10 a.m. every Sunday.

Visit crosspointchino.org

Gateway Karis 

A Christmas Eve candlelight service will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino at the corner of Oaks and Schaefer avenues.

Masks and social distancing will be in place. Temperatures will be taken at the door.  

Visit gatewaychurchchino.org.

Inland Hills Church 

The community is invited to Christmas Eve services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. in person and online Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 24  at 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino.

Visit inlandhills.com/christmas.

