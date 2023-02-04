The San Bernardino County Clerk is gearing up for its busiest day of the year—Valentine’s Day. The lobbies will feature decorated backdrops for wedding photos. Last year, the county clerk performed 45 marriage ceremonies, three times the daily average of 10 to 15 ceremonies. This year, the clerk’s office is expecting between 50 to 65 couples. To learn more about the county’s marriage services, visit arc.sbcounty.gov/marriage.
The bright yellow DHL Express trailer that has been taking up parking spaces in The Shoppes at Chino Hills for the last three years (near Jared the Galleria of Jewelry) has submitted a proposal to the City of Chino Hills for a permanent location in a different area of The Shoppes. The application is under review and the feasibility of the location is being evaluated.
Another area of The Shoppes is being proposed for a second charging station, in addition to the Tesla station that takes up 17 parking spaces between Wood Ranch BBQ and P.F. Chang’s. EVgo has submitted plans for a charging station with six spaces in The Shoppes parking lot facing Boys Republic Drive adjacent to Barnes & Noble.
Chino teacher Carla vande Steeg, speaking on behalf of her father Albert vande Steeg of Chino, addressed the school board Thursday night regarding the naming of the elementary school in the Preserve (after Louis W. Moreno). Ms. vande Steeg said it is a mistake to name a school after a person and a thorough background check should be conducted to prevent potential future embarrassment. She noted that in today’s society, people’s names are being removed from schools and public buildings.
Chino Hills resident Greta Hitzeman will be a contestant on CBS’s Let’s Make a Deal on Thursday, Feb. 16. The show airs at 9 a.m.
Free-standing water fountains in Chino Hills’ parks will be replaced with bottle filler stations with attached pet fountains. The city council has approved a purchase order in the amount of $87,159 to buy 24 stations.
A permanent place should be found at the Chino High School gym for longtime coaches Joe Murillo and Frank Elder, said Chino resident Candida Echeverria, a 1986 Chino High graduate, during Thursday’s school board meeting. The names of the coaches are displayed in the old gym (Joe Murillo Court and Frank Elder Gymnasium). Mr. Murillo coached girls’ basketball for 27 years and Mr. Elder coached boys’ basketball for 26 years. School board president Sonja Shaw asked that an action item be initiated to have the new court named after the two coaches. Supt. Norm Enfield said he will confer with Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of facilities, to work through the process per board policy.
The 70-year-old fire station on the northeast corner of Central and Chino avenues will be demolished soon to make way for the future Chino City Hall. An announcement about the upcoming demolition on the City of Chino’s Facebook page prompted nostalgic comments from residents, including one person’s memory of “sliding down a pole” while on a fieldtrip at the fire station.
Hidden Trails Elementary School in Chino Hills was recognized as a 2023 California Distinguished School, the third time it has received the award. The school, located on Ridgeview Drive near Eucalyptus Avenue, was one of three awardees in San Bernardino County.
Danny Hernandez, Chino 102 Chapter President of the California School Employees Association, invited school board members during Thursday’s meeting to “shadow” classified employees, including school security officers, when the job shadowing program begins in the next few weeks.
The winter season isn’t over yet. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, declaring six more weeks of winter. In the annual Groundhog Day tradition, if a groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, spring will come early.
