Clothing drive
today
Chino Boyz baseball team will host a clothing drive from 10 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 25) at The Commons shopping center in the parking lot near Toys R Us, 4635 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Items can include clean clothing, shoes, belts, hats, backpacks, handbags, wallets, towels, linens, blankets, and pillows.
Vada Somerville is topic at meeting
The life of Vada Watson Somerville will be presented at the Chino Hills Historical Society meeting by local historian Paul Spitzzeri at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Ms. Somerville, born in 1885, lived in the Chino Valley for a portion of her childhood. She was the first black woman to be licensed to practice dentistry in California, after graduating from the USC School of Dentistry.
She worked as a dentist but later devoted her life to social reforms and civil rights.
Information: email the Chino Hills Historical Society at chhistory@aol.com.
Bob Shea books
at storytime
Three books authored by Bob Shea, including “I’m a Shark,” will be read during storytime from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Children will sing songs and make a shark craft. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Tax preparation at
Carolyn Owens
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will hold free tax preparation services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday until April 18 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., in Chino.
There is no age, income, or AARP Membership requirement. Service is provided by IRS-certified volunteers on a first come, first served basis. Appointments are not needed. Information: taxaide.aarpfoundation.org
Mature drivers
class starts March 1
A six-week Mature Driver’s Education class will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving. The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
Registration is not required. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Kids Art Exploration
Day March 25
The annual “Kids Art Exploration Day” will be held for children ages 4 to 14 in three one-hour sessions on Sunday, March 25, at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Local artists will demonstrate their work during the sessions at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.
Children will explore and participate in a variety of art mediums including paint, collage, and crafts. Parents may accompany their children.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation Arts Committee, (chARTS) and is free to children.
Online registration is available at chinohillsfoundation.org or register in-person at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Blood drives
scheduled
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: lstream.org.
Community Police
Academy to begin
Applications are being accepted for the Chino Police Department Spring Community Academy, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29 through May 31.
Residents must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Chino, and pass a minimal background check.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 19.
Participants will receive an overview of Chino Police Department operations and receive training on several aspects of law enforcement, including SWAT, K-9, dispatch and crisis negotiation.
Information: chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/p16syxqc0wsrezb/.
Senior sock hop
The Chino Senior Center will host a Sock Hop dance from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at 13170 Central Ave. The free event will include light refreshments and music by Paul Cavin.
To register: cityofchino.org/programs or call (909) 334-3271.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Cornhole tournament
Chino High School Sports Boosters will hold its first cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at the American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Ave. Cost is $60 per team and includes a continental breakfast. Proceeds benefit Chino High sports. Top three teams will receive a free T-shirt and prizes.
To register: tinyurl.com/2p8rwy82 Information: Scott_Rossen@chino.k12.ca.us
Scholarships
available
The Chino Cultural Foundation is accepting applications from students living in Chino Valley Unified boundaries for its 2023 Youth Arts and Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music scholarships.
Applicants for the Youth Arts scholarship must be incoming ninth graders in the fall, through college-age, and currently participating in a music, visual or performing arts program.
Applicants for the Gretchen Hartt McCombs scholarship must be a student living within school district boundaries, a graduating high school senior or a current college student, and majoring or planning to major in music or music education.
Scholarship applications can be downloaded at chinoculturalfoundation.com.
Information: chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com.
Free Tai Chi
for seniors
The City of Chino holds a free Tai Chi class from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals are held for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 10 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot.
Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Bingo played on Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment.
Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Water poster contest open
K-12 students are invited to participate in the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) “Water is Life” poster contest to create artwork showing how to use water more efficiently and other conservation topics.
The contest will include elementary, middle, and high school categories with first, second, and third place winners. Gift cards will be awarded.
Deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
For contest rules, visit ieua.org/student-art-poster-contest.
Artwork must be dropped off at the IEUA, 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino, or via Dropbox by emailing hceron@ieua.org.
Campout at McCoy
The City of Chino Hills will host its first overnight campout event at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, from 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
The event will include hiking, games, movie under the stars, barbecue dinner, and continental breakfast.
Families should bring tents and camping equipment. The event will be held on dirt and gravel.
Registration is $25 per person and is available in-person only at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2700.
Salute to Public Safety April 4
The annual Salute to Public Safety luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
The event, which is hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, honors the employees of the Chino and Chino Hills police departments and the Chino Valley Fire District.
Cost is $65 for Chamber members, $80 for non-members. Lunch and dessert will be served. Information: tinyurl.com/cvsalute2023.
