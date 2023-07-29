Chino United
Methodist
Pastor Amy Yoon’s sermon title at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service is “Ten Commandments: You Shall Not Use God’s Name in Vain” based on: Exodus 20:1-7 and Matthew 5:14-20, 33-37 at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series titled “Sunday School Song Theology” about powerful truths locked within the song “I’ve Got the Joy” based on James 1:2-4 at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Victory Baptist
Church
Pastor Brian Pattison is preaching from Hebrews 5 at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 14132 San Antonio Ave. The Sunday 6 p.m. service is going through the book of Acts, finishing up on chapter 15.
The Wednesday prayer service will be held at 5:15 p.m. and a family Bible study will start at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409. Livestream is at vbc chino.com.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue the series “It’s Not Politics” with a message titled “Straight Talk About Sex” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino, with liveastreaming.
Koin
Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch. Information: info@koin church.org.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave., with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Sunday 5 p.m. online service is on the Book of Revelation.
Wednesday mid-week service is at 7 p.m. with a teaching by Pastor Rosales on the Book of Romans.
Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday will be held in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Valley Christian
Church
Pastor Doug Otten will begin a new series: “The Way of Bread” about Jesus, with a message called “All of the Above” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 12410 North Ave. Nursery and toddler care is provided for each service. Childrens and youth programs are at the 10:45 a.m. service, at 12410 North Ave. in Chino. Information: vccchino.com.
Christ Lutheran
Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Blessed are All the Above” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Vacation Bible School will host a graduation and special music worship program at the 3 p.m. service today (July 29) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be streamed online.
